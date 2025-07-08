PIX: Djokovic thanks Kohli for support at Wimbledon

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma spotted at Wimbledon as Djokovic advances to quarter-finals.

IMAGE: Former India captain Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma watch the match between Novak Djokovic and Alex de Minuer on Centre Court at Wimbledon on Monday. Photograph: X

Former India cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife, actress Anushka Sharma, were spotted at Wimbledon's centre court witnessing the Round of 16 match between Novak Djokovic and Alex de Minaur on Monday.



In photos that went viral, Virat and Anushka were seen sitting in the stands alongside other spectators. The Indian cricketer donned a brown blazer for the outing while Anushka looked elegant and classy in a white blazer.



'What a match. It was business as usual for the gladiator,' Kohli posted on his Instagram story and Djokovic replied 'Thank you for supporting.'

IMAGE: Novak Djokovic's reply to Virat Kohli's Instagram story.



Djokovic reached the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the 16th time but it proved a hard day's work at his Centre Court office as he ground past Australian Alex De Minaur on Monday.

The 38-year-old started abysmally and lost the opening set in 31 minutes but eventually gained control of a cagey battle to win 1-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 to keep alive his quest for an unprecedented 25th Grand Slam title.



Also present at the match were tennis legend Roger Federer and his wife Mirka, who watched from the Royal Box. England cricketer Joe Root and his former teammate James Anderson were also in attendance.