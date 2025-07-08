'Pant is better than Shahid Afridi'

IMAGE: India's Rishabh Pant put on an entertaining display so far in the Test tour of England. Photograph: Paul Childs/Action Images via Reuters

Former Pakistan batter Mushtaq Mohammad is a massive fan of Indian batters Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli.

"Rishabh Pant is the Indian Shahid Afridi, in fact he is even better than Afridi when he has a bat in his hand. We also watch IPL with great interest.

"Kohli could have still played for another two years. He should be here with the Test team. Don't know why he retired," added Mushtaq.

India has become the envy of the cricketing world and is single-handedly driving the game's growth globally.

On the field too, the depth and talent is unmatched. Mushtaq acknowledged the gulf between India and the Rest.

"Indian cricket is on top no doubt. Everyone wants to play India for obvious reasons (financial). One thing close to my heart is India playing Pakistan in their respective countries.

"It is the biggest rivalry. They don't play each other and sadly it has nothing to do with cricket," lamented Mushtaq who comes from a family with a rich cricketing history as his elder brother Hanif Mohammad was known as the original 'Little Master' and two others -- Wazir and Sadiq -- also played Test cricket.

India and Pakistan have not engaged in bilateral cricket since the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

The likelihood of things normalising anytime soon is grim after the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 tourists were gunned down in April, resulting in a brief military altercation between the two nuclear-armed rivals.