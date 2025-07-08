HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » 'Pant is better than Shahid Afridi'

'Pant is better than Shahid Afridi'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read
Share:

July 08, 2025 13:42 IST

: India's Rishabh Pant put on an entertaining display so far in the Test tour of England

IMAGE: India's Rishabh Pant put on an entertaining display so far in the Test tour of England. Photograph: Paul Childs/Action Images via Reuters

Former Pakistan batter Mushtaq Mohammad is a massive fan of Indian batters Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli.

"Rishabh Pant is the Indian Shahid Afridi, in fact he is even better than Afridi when he has a bat in his hand. We also watch IPL with great interest.

"Kohli could have still played for another two years. He should be here with the Test team. Don't know why he retired," added Mushtaq.

 

India has become the envy of the cricketing world and is single-handedly driving the game's growth globally.

On the field too, the depth and talent is unmatched. Mushtaq acknowledged the gulf between India and the Rest.

"Indian cricket is on top no doubt. Everyone wants to play India for obvious reasons (financial). One thing close to my heart is India playing Pakistan in their respective countries.

"It is the biggest rivalry. They don't play each other and sadly it has nothing to do with cricket," lamented Mushtaq who comes from a family with a rich cricketing history as his elder brother Hanif Mohammad was known as the original 'Little Master' and two others -- Wazir and Sadiq -- also played Test cricket.

India and Pakistan have not engaged in bilateral cricket since the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

The likelihood of things normalising anytime soon is grim after the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 tourists were gunned down in April, resulting in a brief military altercation between the two nuclear-armed rivals.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

PIX: Djokovic thanks Kohli for support at Wimbledon
PIX: Djokovic thanks Kohli for support at Wimbledon
'I forgot about my sadness when he took 10 wickets'
'I forgot about my sadness when he took 10 wickets'
Ahead of Lord's Test, Pant soaks in some Wimbledon sun
Ahead of Lord's Test, Pant soaks in some Wimbledon sun
'Gambhir is doing well, don't criticise him'
'Gambhir is doing well, don't criticise him'
Setback for Dhoni over 'Captain Cool' trademark
Setback for Dhoni over 'Captain Cool' trademark

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

13 Famous Chocolate Factories Of The World

webstory image 2

Korean Egg Drop Sandwich: 10-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Top 10 Medical Schools In The World

VIDEOS

Gopal Khemka Murder Case: Accused Raja's mother breaks down after police encounter1:49

Gopal Khemka Murder Case: Accused Raja's mother breaks...

Tamil Nadu horror: Train hits school bus, 3 children killed1:17

Tamil Nadu horror: Train hits school bus, 3 children killed

PM Modi lands in Brasilia after concluding BRICS Summit in Brazil2:08

PM Modi lands in Brasilia after concluding BRICS Summit...

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD