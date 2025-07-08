HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
The secret behind Abhishek Sharma's IPL explosion

July 08, 2025 14:10 IST

‘Started journaling after Shikhar paaji suggested it’: Abhishek on mental preparation behind IPL ton

Abhishek Sharma

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma’s century came with a powerful mind hack. Photograph: BCCI

Before setting the IPL ablaze with one of the most explosive knocks in tournament history, Abhishek Sharma reached into his pocket for something small—but deeply personal. A folded chit. A quiet ritual rooted in journaling and self-belief, inspired by a tip from Shikhar Dhawan.

 

On a recent episode of The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show, cricketer Abhishek Sharma opened up about a small but meaningful habit—pulling out a chit from his pocket after scoring a century in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

When asked about it, he shared that it was part of his journaling and manifestation practice, something he started years ago on the advice of former Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan.

"I started journaling a long time back. Shikhar Paaji once told me it's helpful, and it really has been over the last 2–3 years," he said, reflecting on how those mental routines kept him grounded through the highs and lows of the season.

Abhishek Sharma

IMAGE: Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Abhishek Sharma displays a note after scoring a 40-ball century during the Indian Premier League match against Punjab Kings. Photograph: BCCI

Abhishek Sharma lit up the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 with a jaw-dropping knock of 141 off just 55 balls against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Hyderabad, drawing praise from cricketing legends.

The left-hander’s innings, decorated with 14 boundaries and 10 sixes, came at a staggering strike rate of 256.36 and will go down as one of the most explosive knocks in IPL history.

With this knock, Abhishek made history—registering the highest individual score by an Indian player in IPL history.

The 24-year-old overtook KL Rahul (132 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2020) to claim the record.

Overall, this is the third-highest individual score in IPL history—behind Chris Gayle’s 175* for RCB against Pune Warriors India in 2013 and Brendon McCullum’s 158* for Kolkata Knight Riders against RCB in 2008.

The youngster hit 116 of his runs in boundaries, breaking Jonny Bairstow’s record (90) for most runs in an innings via boundaries by an SRH batter. His 10 sixes are also the most by an SRH player in a single innings, overtaking David Warner’s eight.

