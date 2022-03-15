South Africa's players choose IPL over Bangladesh Tests

IMAGE: Kagiso Rabada (in picture), Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen will miss the two-Test series against Bangladesh to be available for their IPL teams from the start of the T20 league, on March 26 Photograph: Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images

South Africa's Test players including Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi have chosen to play the IPL over the home Test series against Bangladesh, starting on March 31.

The Bangladesh series starts with three ODIs scheduled on March 18, 20 and 23 respectively where the star players will be available.



Earlier, majority of the South Africa players were expected to miss the first week of IPL starting March 26 due to national commitments.



ESPNCricinfo reported that the pace trio of Rabada, Ngidi and Marco Jansen will miss the two-Test series to be available for their IPL teams from the start of the T20 league, on March 26.



Jansen, who impressed in the home series against India, was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad at the IPL auction, while Punjab got Rabada and Ngidi went to Delhi Capitals.



However, question marks still remain over the availability of Anrich Nortje due to fitness issues. He was one of the retained players for Delhi Capitals.



Test skipper Dean Elgar had called "litmus test of loyalty" for the IPL-bound players.



However, it is understood that BCCI top brass reached out to Cricket South Africa for a solution, paving the way for the Proteas' star players to take part in the full IPL.