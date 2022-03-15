News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'The next big thing' in Indian cricket?

'The next big thing' in Indian cricket?

By Rediff Cricket
March 15, 2022 09:08 IST
Shreyas Iyer

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer performed impressively in the Bengaluru Test, scoring 92 and 67 in the two innings. Photograph: BCCI
 

Playing under lights with a pink ball in a day-night Test match is challenging as most teams and their players are yet to get used to it.

Shreyas Iyer, who was playing his first Test under lights at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, had a different approach. His attacking style paid rich dividends to the team as his 92 runs in the first innings helped India get to 252 when at one stage India was tottering at 148 for 6.

The Mumbaikar scored 67 in the second innings to become the first Indian batter to post two half-century scores in a day-night Test.

When asked if Iyer is the next big thing in Indian cricket, Sunil Gavaskar, in conversation with Star Sports, said, 'Yes certainly, he is looking like that.'

'Because anybody who plays the way he did...it is very attractive batting that he has, the shots that he has. He is a good looking young man. So it all points to the fact that in the next six-eight months he could be the next big thing in Indian cricket,' Sunny added.

Shreyas was named Player of the Match in the second Test.

'I have always dreamt about playing Test cricket for India,' Shreyas said in the post-match presentation, 'it was a good feeling to come and contribute, want to keep this going.'

