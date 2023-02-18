News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Smriti Mandhana to lead RCB in Women's Premier League

Smriti Mandhana to lead RCB in Women's Premier League

February 18, 2023 12:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Smriti Mandhana was the costliest player at the recent Women's Premier League auction, signed up by Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 3.40 crore.

Smriti Mandhana was the costliest player at the recent Women's Premier League auction, signed up by Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 3.40 crore. Photograph: Michael Sheehan/Gallo Images

Royal Challengers Bangalore expectedly named senior India batter Smriti Mandhana as their captain for the inaugural Women's Premier League.

The left-handed batter and India vice-captain was signed up in the recent auction, in Mumbai, for Rs 3.40 crore, the highest price for a player in the WPL auction.

 

The announcement was made through a video, shared on the franchise's social media handles. It had messages from RCB talisman Virat Kohli and current men's team skipper Faf du Plessis.

"Now it's time for another No. 18 to lead a very special RCB team in WPL. Yes, we are talking about Smriti Mandhana. Go on Smriti. You will have the support of the best team and the best fans in the world," said Kohli.

On Mandhana being named captain, RCB chairman Prathmesh Mishra said: "Smriti is central to our play bold philosophy and cricketing plans. We have handed her the leadership role, and we are confident that Smriti will lead RCB into greater heights."

On her role as RCB women's team captain, Mandhana said: "It is such a great feeling to see Virat and Faf speak so much about leading RCB and I would like to thank RCB management for giving me this amazing opportunity.

"I am looking forward to receiving all the love and support from you fans who I am told are the best in the world. I promise you to give my 100 percent to lead RCB to success in WPL."

As an opener, the southpaw has score 2661 runs from 113 WT20Is, averaging 27.15, with a strike-rate of 123.19.

Mandhana is one of the most sought-after players on the T20 circuit, having made appearances for Brisbane Heat, Sydney Thunder (Women's BBL), Western Storm (Kia Super League) and Southern Brave (The Hundred).

She captained India in 11 T20Is, of which they won six and lost five. She was also skipper of Trailblazers at the Women's T20 Challenge - the WPL's precursor - across all four seasons it was held while leading the team to the title in 2020.

The decorated player was named ICC Women Cricketer Of The Year for scoring 855 runs in 22 matches in 2021.

The WPL begins on March 4, with Gujarat Giants taking on Mumbai Indians. RCB's opener is against Delhi Capitals on March 5.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
COMMENT
Print this article
Fans Applaud Virat-Rohit Jai-Veeru Dosti
Fans Applaud Virat-Rohit Jai-Veeru Dosti
Warner to miss rest of second Test after head knock
Warner to miss rest of second Test after head knock
The IPL 2023 Schedule
The IPL 2023 Schedule
Fans Applaud Virat-Rohit Jai-Veeru Dosti
Fans Applaud Virat-Rohit Jai-Veeru Dosti
PHOTOS: India vs Australia, 2nd Test, Day 2
PHOTOS: India vs Australia, 2nd Test, Day 2
'EC's percentage formula is tricky'
'EC's percentage formula is tricky'
7 Songs For Maha Shiv Ratri
7 Songs For Maha Shiv Ratri

AUSTRALIA TOUR INDIA 2023

AUSTRALIA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

PHOTOS: India vs Australia, 2nd Test, Day 2

PHOTOS: India vs Australia, 2nd Test, Day 2

PIX: Lyon On Fire!

PIX: Lyon On Fire!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances