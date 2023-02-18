PHOTOS: India vs Australia, 2nd Test, Day 2

Images from Day 2 of the second Test between India and Australia, at the Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi, on Friday.

IMAGE: The umpire signals out as Australia spinner Nathan Lyon appeals for the wicket of K L Rahul in the morning session on Day 2 of the second Test against India, at the Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi, on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI

Nathan Lyon took four wickets for 19 runs to give Australia the upper hand in the morning session on Day 2 of the second Test against India, at the Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi, on Saturday.

India were struggling on 88 for 4 in the first innings at lunch, with Virat Kohli unbeaten on 14 and Ravindra Jadeja on 15.

They trail Australia by 175 runs.

Lyon ran through the top order as India lost four wickets for 67 runs in 26 overs.

Opener KL Rahul's poor run with the bat continued as he fell leg before wicket to Lyon for 17. He had a chat with his captain before deciding to take the review.

Rahul came forward to defend against Lyon, but was beaten by the turn and struck in front. The ball was clipping the leg stump as the umpire's decision stayed.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma is bowled by Nathan Lyon. Photograph: BCCI

The off-spinner then bowled Rohit Sharma for 32.

India’s skipper, who was looking good for a big score, misjudged the length and looked back to see his stumps rattled.

Rohit was caught in no-man's land, unsure about his footwork, whether to go forward or go back. He played all over a straight delivery from the crease, trying to clip it across the line but missed it and was bowled.

Nathan Lyon celebrates with teammates after dismissing Cheteshwar Pujara. Photograph: BCCI

Cheteshwar Pujara, who walked in to bat amid much fanfare and a 20,000-plus Kotla crowd chanting his name, fell for a duck in his 100th Test, out leg before wicket to Lyon on the review.

Lyon had his huge appeal for leg before turned down. The Australians though believed it was pad first and had no hesitation in taking the review, even though they had only one left.

It was clearly pad first, as confirmed by the UltraEdge. The ball struck in line and was going on to hit leg stump.

The decision was overturned and Pujara walked back for a duck.

IMAGE: Peter Handscomb celebrates taking the catch to dismiss Shreyas Iyer off Nathan Lyon's bowling. Photograph: BCCI

Pujara had a 'life' earlier, as Australia did not take the review, but couldn't make most of the reprieve.

Shreyas Iyer then perished, brilliantly caught by Peter Handscomb at short leg off Lyon.

The ball was clipped off the middle to short leg, and the fielder showed great reflexes, grabbling it on second attempt.

Shreyas was out for 4 and India were reduced to 66 for 4 in the 26th over, Lyon taking all four wickets.