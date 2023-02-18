News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Warner to miss rest of second Test after head knock

Warner to miss rest of second Test after head knock

February 18, 2023 10:01 IST
David Warner is struck by a bouncer from Mohammed Siraj

IMAGE: David Warner is struck by a bouncer from Mohammed Siraj on Day 1 of the second Test, at the Arun Jaitley stadium, in Delhi, on Friday. Photograph: BCCI

Australia opener David Warner will play no further part in the second Test against India after suffering a concussion when he was struck in the head while batting on Day 1, the team said on Saturday.

 

The tourists, who suffered a heavy defeat in the opening Test and were dismissed for 263 in their first innings on Friday, will bring Matt Renshaw into the team as a concussion substitute.

Warner faced a bouncer barrage from India seamer Mohammed Siraj and was hit twice - once on his arm and then on his helmet - needing medical assistance.

The left-hander scored 15 before Mohammed Shami dismissed him caught behind to end his struggles after a harrowing day for the left-handed batsman.

Source: REUTERS
AUSTRALIA TOUR INDIA 2023

AUSTRALIA'S TOUR OF INDIA

