Rediff.com  » Cricket » Lyon On Fire!

By REDIFF CRICKET
February 18, 2023 11:48 IST
Glimpses from Day 2 of the second Test between India and Australia at the Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi, February 18, 2023.

 

IMAGE: Peter Handscomb celebrates taking a catch to dismiss Shreyas Iyer. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Iyer is making a comeback to the Indian team after an injury layoff. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Nathan Lyon reacts as he picks up Rohit Sharma's wicket. Photograph: Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Rohit bowled by Lyon. Photograph: Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Lyon celebrates Cheteshwar Pujara's wicket. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Lyon celebrates Rahul's wicket. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Unless he does better in the second innings, Rahul may be dropped for the Indore Test. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Lyon appeals unsuccessfully for Pujara's wicket. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Matthew Renshaw heads out to field, replacing David Warner who has withdrawn from the game due to concussion. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Matthew Kuhnemann prepares to bowl. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Rohit was circumspect on Saturday morning. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Rohit runs between the wickets as Kuhnemann looks on. Photograph: Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: The Australian players wait for a DRS review. Photograph: Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Virat Kohli arrives on the second morning. Photograph: Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: As does Rohit. Photograph: Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: And Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc, who are not playing the second Test. Photograph: Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Captain Pat Cummins will hope for a good day for Australia in the field Photograph: Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Lance Morris and Cameron Green arrive for the game. Photograph: Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Steve Smith at the stadium. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Hazelwood speaks with Australian Coach Andrew McDonald. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

