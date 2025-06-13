HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
England recall star spinner for India T20 series

England recall star spinner for India T20 series

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
Listen to Article
June 13, 2025 19:43 IST

Sophie Ecclestone

IMAGE: Sophie Ecclestone is currently placed fourth in the ICC's T20 bowler rankings. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

Left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone returned from a temporary break as England Women's announced a 14-member squad for the five-match T20I series starting on June 28 against India.

India Women's tour of England will also feature a three-match ODI series later.

"Ecclestone bolsters a group coming off the back of a 3-0 win against West Indies, the first series in charge for Edwards and new captain Nat Sciver-Brunt," England & Wales Cricket Board said in a release.

Earlier in June, the 26-year-old Ecclestone had taken a short break from domestic cricket to manage a quad niggle and her overall well-being.

England head coach Charlotte Edwards said, "We're really looking forward to taking on India. They're one of the best sides in the world and it'll be a huge test for us."

"Five games against India in front of big crowds at great venues will serve us really well. This is a significant series for us with the countdown well and truly underway towards the ICC Women's T20 World Cup," she added.

 

India and England will face off for the opening T20I on June 28 at Trent Bridge, followed by the second match at Bristol on July 1. The third T20I will be played at the Oval on July 4, while the fourth and fifth will be held on July 9 and 12 at Old Trafford and Edgbaston, respectively.

England squad: Nat Sciver-Brunt (Captain), Em Arlott, Tammy Beaumont (Wicketkeeper), Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Amy Jones (wk), Paige Scholfield, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Issy Wong.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
WTC Final PIX: Aussies Set Proteas Tough Target
Gambhir rushes home as mother suffers heart attack
Lord's mourns Air India crash victims with silence
Indian players don black armbands, pay silent tributes
RCB official Sosale gets interim bail in stampede case
