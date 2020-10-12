Smith hails Stokes's return in IPL

October 12, 2020 12:56 IST

IMAGE: bowled only one wicketless over, conceding seven runs, and made five runs while opening the batting for Rajasthan Royals on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

England all-rounder Ben Stokes made his belated appearance in this year's tournament on Sunday in Rajasthan Royals' five-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Stokes ended his international season after the Manchester Test against Pakistan in August and travelled to New Zealand to be with his father, who has brain cancer.

The 29-year-old bowled only one wicketless over, conceding seven runs, and made five in opening the batting but skipper Steve Smith was happy with his overall impact.

"With Stokesy back, it brings a nice balance to us. He bowled only one over tonight but he just got out of lockdown yesterday. It helps our balance for sure," the Australian said.