IPL: Delhi Capitals' Pant out for a week

October 12, 2020 12:30 IST

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals' Rishabh Pant gets some medical attention during the Indian Premier League (IPL ) match against Rajasthan Royals at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah on Friday, 9th October. Photograph: BCCI

Delhi Capitals wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant will miss a week's action in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after sustaining a hamstring injury in Friday's victory over the Rajasthan Royals, his captain Shreyas Iyer said.

Pant was seen limping towards the end of the match and sat out of Sunday's loss to Mumbai Indians, with Australian Alex Carey replacing him behind the stumps.

"I spoke to the doctor and he said he is going to be resting for a week," Iyer said after Sunday's five-wicket loss in Abu Dhabi.

"Hope he comes back strongly after this break."

Pant's absence disrupts the team balance for Delhi, who are second behind four-time winners Mumbai.

With Carey the only other wicketkeeper in the squad, West Indian batsman Shimron Hetmyer is likely to sit out two more matches.

IPL teams are allowed to field a maximum of four overseas players in their playing XI and Marcus Stoinis, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje look certain to retain their places for Delhi.