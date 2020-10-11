PHOTOS: SunRisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals

October 11, 2020 18:04 IST

Images from Sunday's IPL match between SunRisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals, in Dubai.

IMAGE: SunRisers Hyderabad batsman Manish Pandey during his fine knock against Rajasthan Royals in Sunday’s IPL match in Dubai. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Manish Pandey scored an impressive half-century on a difficult batting track before Rajasthan Royals restricted SunRisers Hyderabad to 158 for 4 in the Indian Premier League match, in Dubai, on Sunday.

With the pitches getting slower by the day and stroke-making becoming increasingly difficult, Pandey struggled initially but finished with two fours and three sixes in his 54 off 44 balls.

He had a partnership of 73 off 10 overs for the second wicket with skipper David Warner (48 off 38 balls), who also looked scratchy and struggled for timing.

IMAGE: David Warner sends one to the fence. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Kane Williamson (22 not out off 12 balls) showed his class briefly at the end, including a one-handed straight six off Jofra Archer (1/25 in 4 overs), Royals's best bowler, and ended with another off the last delivery of the penultimate over.

The young Priyam Garg (15 off 8 balls) also made a valuable little contribution in the final few overs of the innings.

IMAGE: Jaydev Unadkat celebrates after dismissing Manish Pandey. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

It was one of the better days for Jaydev Unadkat (1/31 in 4 overs) as his variation of slower deliveries caused some trouble for the batsmen with only 26 runs coming off the Powerplay.

In all, Rajasthan’s bowlers managed 42 dot balls, which is seven overs without a run being scored.

Jonny Bairstow (16 off 19 balls) and Warner failed to get the ball off square and the harder they hit, the lesser distance it traversed.

IMAGE: Jofra Archer is congratulated by Ben Stokes after dismissing David Warner. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Finally, Bairstow broke the shackles with a six off Kartik Tyagi but off the very next delivery, he was taken brilliantly in the deep by Sanju Samson.

Pandey and Warner then steadied the ship hitting the occasional sixes. Pandey's straight six off Shreyas Gopal's tossed up delivery was a magnificent shot.

In fact, the Sunrisers batsmen found it easier to hit sixes -- nine of them in all than the fours (only six) during their innings.