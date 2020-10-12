Star Performer: Tewatia does it again!

October 12, 2020 07:00 IST

IMAGE: Rahul Tewatia rescued Rajasthan Royals yet again. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Rahul Tewatia's incredible ability to win tricky games was to the fore as he rescued Rajasthan Royals in a five wicket victory over the SunRisers Hyderabad in Dubai, on Sunday, October 11, to snap RR's four-match losing streak in the IPL.

He was the gamesaver for the Steve Smith-led side as lifted the Royals from the dumps after they were reduced to 78 for 5 in 12 overs.

Earlier in IPL 2020, Tewatia had hit five sixes in an over against the Kings XI Punjab in Sharjah to become a household name whose presence at the crease now makes viewers stop whatever they are doing to see what the 27 year old will come up with next.

On Sunday, he smashed an unbeaten 45 off 28 balls as the Royals overhauled the 159 run target with a ball to spare.

Coming in with the team struggling -- Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Smith back in the dugout -- he took time to settle down, but once he did, he turned into 'hard-hitting' mode. Rashid Khan was at the receiving end in the 18th over as the left-hander hammered him for a hat-trick of fours.

With 22 needed off two overs, he launched into T Natarajan, who lost his length trying to bowl yorkers, for a four and a six over short fine leg that swung the match in the Royals's favour.

Riyan Parag played a terrific cameo and ended the game with a huge maximum over over extra cover.

Tewatia's success is good sign for the Royals. Perhaps, he is the answer to some of their team combination questions.