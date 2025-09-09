SKY's Slump: Worry For Team India?

'His shot selection was not up to the mark.'

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav has struggled for runs recently in T20 Internationals, having tallied just 54 runs in his last eight innings without a single half-century. Photograph: BCCI

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer believes that Suryakumar Yadav's below-par showing with the bat in recent T20I series is a concern.



Suryakumar has struggled for runs recently in T20 Internationals, having tallied just 54 runs in his last eight innings without a single half-century.



Even though India has done well under his captaincy, his own batting form has taken a sharp dip since taking over the top post.

As the captain in T20 Internationals, Suryakumar has scored 558 runs in 21 innings, averaging 26.57 at a strike rate of 163.15 with a century and four fifties.

Compare this to his overall numbers of 2,598 runs in 83 matches, with an average of 38.20 at a strike rate of 167.97 with four hundreds and 21 fifties.



Jaffer says Suryakumar's shot selection was an issue during India's last two series against South Africa and England, where he failed to get past 30 in those eight innings.



'His numbers dropping (while leading India) is a worry. Him not getting the runs is a concern.'

'In the last few internationals he played, he was looking to score mostly behind square on the leg side. His shot selection was not up to the mark,' Jaffer told The Times of India newspaper.



However, Suryakumar bounced back in IPL 2025, smashing 717 runs in 16 matches at an average of 65.18 and a strike rate of 167.91, while hitting five half-centuries.

He underwent surgery for a sports hernia in July before he underwent rehab at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.



Jaffer, who played 31 Tests for India and has worked as assistant coach for Punjab Kings in the IPL, believes Suryakumar has worked on his batting and the results have showed in the IPL.



'As we saw, he was a completely different player in the IPL. He started scoring on the offside as well. When Surya plays shots all around the wicket, there's not much the bowlers can do. He is very dangerous. Then there isn't margin for the bowlers. He has done well in the IPL; hopefully, that should continue,' Jaffer added.



Jaffer also believes that Suryakumar's captaincy is not under threat despite Shubman Gill being appointed vice-captain for the Asia Cup.

'Every tour, every series, you have a vice-captain. It doesn't mean the captain is under threat. Selectors have made it clear -- Bumrah can't play every series, so he's out. Hardik? They're not looking at him for now. That leaves Shubman and maybe Shreyas when he's back.'

'Experienced heads like Hardik, Bumrah and Shubman will only help in crunch moments. But at the end of the day, Surya must make the tough calls.'