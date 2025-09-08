Asia Cup: Watch Out For These Players!

Defending champs India have begun their Asia Cup preparations in right earnest. With a star-studded line-up, Suryakumar Yadav & Co are expected to deliver.

Several standout names from rival camps are primed to challenge India's dominance.

Players from the other teams who could push the Men in Blue to the limit.

PAKISTAN

Sahibzada Farhan

IMAGE: In-form Sahibzada Farhan will be crucial to Pakistan's chances. Photograph: Sahibzada Farhan/Instagram

He made his T20I debut for Pakistan in 2018 but was dropped soon after. He made his comeback into the international side this year after his superb exhibioton of power-hitting in the Pakistan Super League.

He blasted a rapid 74 off 29 balls against Bangladesh and followed it up with a 63 off 41 against the West Indies in T20I series wins this year.

An aggressive stroke maker with proven match-winning ability, the 29 year old is in form going into the Asia Cup having scored three half-centuries in 6 innings across both series.

Saim Ayub

IMAGE: Saim Ayub is known to be Pakistan's X-factor player. Photograph: Saim Ayub/Instagram

The young opener can be inconsistent but electric when in form. He has a 130+ strike rate in recent T20Is.

The 23 year old has the X-factor and an attacking flair at the top order. In 41 T20Is he has scored 816 runs at a strike rate of 136.46.

Hasan Nawaz

IMAGE: Hasan Nawaz scored the fastest T20I ton by a Pakistani batter. Photograph: PCB/X

A dasher known for his six-hitting prowess, Nawaz hit 27 sixes in 14 T20I innings this year.

The middle-order batter has the ability to change a match in a few overs.

Nawaz became Pakistan's fastest centurion in T20 Internationals, scoring 100 runs in just 44 balls against New Zealand on March 21, 2025.

Shaheen Shah Afridi

IMAGE: Shaheen Shah Afridi can provide Pakistan crucial breakthroughs. Photograph: Samuel Rajkumar/Reuters

Booming back into rhythm, with Coach Ashley Noffke noting his resurgence, Shaheen is a potent left-arm swing bowler delivering early blows with pace and bounce.

In 85 T20Is he has 108 wickets at an average of 22.15 and an economy of 7.77.

SRI LANKA

Charith Asalanka

IMAGE: Can Captain Charith Asalanka lead the Lankans to another Asia Cup crown? Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images/Rediff Archives

The explosive left-handed middle-order batter who leads the Lankans.

The batting all-rounder offers stability, spin relief, and leadership. In the last 10 T20 innings, the 28 year old has hit two half centuries. With an overall strike rate of 126.55 he is not to be taken lightly.

Pathum Nissanka

IMAGE: Patham Nissanka has hit a purple patch in T20Is this year. Photograph: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images/Rediff Archives

A reliable opener, consistent across formats, he is been in top form and led the Lankan Lions to a T20I series win against Zimbabwe on Sunday with a 33 off 20 balls, scoring at a strike rate of 165.

Known for anchoring the top-= order with class and aggression, he has 1,950 runs to his name in 68 matches. His T20I record this year boasts 230 runs in seven matches at an average of 32.85 and a strike rate of 147 with a best score of 55.

Wanindu Hasaranga

IMAGE: Wanindu Hasaranga can be more than handy with both bat and ball. Photograph: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

Sri Lanka's leading T20I wicket-taker in 2024, the spin-bowling all-rounder was picked among the Asia Cup squad despite a recent hamstring issue.

He is a quality leg-spinner and a handy lower order batter who will come in handy in UAE conditions.

Maheesh Theekshana

IMAGE: Maheesh Theekshana has the ability to break partnerships in the middle overs. Photograph: James Worsfold/Getty Images/Rediff Archives

The mystery leggie adds power to the Lankan attack. Known for strong control in powerplays, his economy of under 6.50 in T20Is speaks volumes of his craft.

Known for providing surprise breakthroughs, he will be Ideal on dry UAE pitches

BANGLADESH

Litton Das

IMAGE: Litton Das combines aggression and finesse in his batting. Photograph: Sarah Reed/Getty Images/Rediff Archives

Das, who led Bangladesh to their maiden T20I series win against Sri Lanka followed by a series victory over Pakistan at home in July, is a batter with flair. He scored 114 T20I runs on Bangladesh's Sri Lanka tour and drove a historic T20I series win.

He combines naturally aggressive strokeplay with finesse. He's built innings that shift momentum like his blistering 18-ball 50 (until then the fastest by a Bangladeshi in T20Is) and a powerful 138 in Pakistan that turned heads.

He has been in fine touch this year scoring 417 runs at a strke rate of 135.38, with three fifties to his name.

Towhid Hridoy

IMAGE: Towhid Hridoy has been Bangladesh's breakout star in the last year-and-a-half. Photograph: Bangladesh Cricket/X

The middle-order batter has 909 T20I runs at an average of 25.97 and a strike rate of 124.01.

The 24 year old has been a breakout star in the last 18 months, with match-winning knocks against Zimbabwe and Ireland.

Mustafizur Rahman

IMAGE: Mustafizur Rahman's exploits need no introduction. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

The experienced left-arm pacer will be crucial to Bangladesh's campaign. Effective in the death overs with cutters, Fizz will be a handful for opponents.

In 113 T20Is he has 142 wickets at an average of 20.84 and an excellent economy of 7.30.

AFGHANISTAN

Rashid Khan

IMAGE: Rashid Khan is the highest wicket taker in T20Is, overtaking New Zealand's Tim Southee. Photograph: ICC/X

Captain and leg-spinner, he has knack of changing games in the middle overs with his wicket-taking skills.

He didn't have the best outing in IPL 2025 but he is still the world's top T20 spinner. Just last week, on September 2, he became the player with the most T20I wickets, following his exploits against the UAE. He now tallies 170 wickets in 100 T20Is. He can also wield his bat with effect when pressed into service.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz

IMAGE: Rahmanullah Gurbaz can give his team explosive starts. Photograph: Afghanistan Cricket Board/X

The opener has quickly become a fan favourite with his big-hitting skills.

In the 2024 T20 World Cup, he finished as the highest run scorer in the tournament in Afghanistan's run to the semi-finals. With 1781 runs in 100 T20Is and a strike rate of 132, he will have bowlers on their toes.

Fazalhaq Farooqi

Key in the powerplay, the left-arm pacer has tormented batters more than a few times and is expected to once again test batters with his lethal outwingers.

He gave Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav a hard time during last year's T20 World Cup and finished joint highest wicket taker in the tournament with Arshdeep Singh.

In 47 T20Is he has 59 wickets at an average of19.08 and an economy of 6.8.

Gulbadin Naib

IMAGE: Gulbadin Naib is a proven match winner. Photograph: Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images/Rediff Archives

A big match player, the 34 year old is known for delivering at key moments. At last year's T20 World Cup, he helped Afghanistan to its first ever T20 World Cup semi-final after taking 4 wickets to beat Australia.