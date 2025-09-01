6 Indians Who Know How to Win Asia Cup

India's buildup to the 2025 Asia Cup in the UAE has received a timely boost -- not just with Shubman Gill and spearhead Jasprit Bumrah clearing demanding pre-season fitness tests, but also with the presence of six players in the squad who have previously lifted the Asia Cup trophy.

As the continental tournament kicks off on September 9 in Dubai, India will look to lean on this mix of proven winners and new leaders while keeping uncompromising fitness standards at the heart of their preparations.

Jasprit Bumrah

Bumrah has not only excelled in clearing the pre-tournament fitness benchmarks but also carries a remarkable record at the Asia Cup. He is one of just two players in the current squad to have won the title three times — in 2016, 2018 and 2023.

Across formats, Bumrah has made a significant impact -- picking up six wickets in the 2016 T20 edition, eight in the 2018 ODI campaign, and four more during India's victorious run in 2023.

Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep is the other member of the squad to have lifted the Asia Cup trophy three times, alongside Jasprit Bumrah, in 2016, 2018 and 2023. Though he didn't get a chance to bowl in the 2016 T20 edition.

It was in the ODI triumphs of 2018 and 2023 that Kuldeep truly left his mark, claiming 10 and 9 wickets respectively. Across his Asia Cup career, he has picked up 19 wickets in just 10 innings, including a memorable five wicket haul.

Hardik Pandya

Hardik is the third member of India's 2025 squad to boast multiple Asia Cup titles, having been part of the victorious campaigns in 2016 and 2023. He was also named in the 2018 squad but had to withdraw after suffering a serious back injury in the opening match.

Pandya's contributions have been telling -- in 2016, he announced himself on the big stage with 33 runs and seven wickets, while in 2023, he added 92 runs and six wickets to India's successful run.

Shubman Gill

Gill, India's Test captain and newly appointed T20 vice-captain, has recovered from a recent bout of fever and is set to link up with the squad in Dubai for Asia Cup duties. His selection for the 2025 squad may have stirred debate, but Gill brings with him the confidence of being a past winner.

In the 2023 ODI edition, he was India's batting mainstay, amassing 302 runs in six innings at an impressive average of 75.50.

Suryakumar Yadav

For Skipper SKY, the 2025 edition marks his third Asia Cup appearance and his second in the T20 format. He impressed with the bat in 2022, though India fell short of the title that year.

In 2023, he featured in a single ODI match as part of the squad that went on to defeat Sri Lanka in the final under Rohit Sharma's leadership.

Tilak Varma

Tilak won't feel entirely out of place heading into the 2025 edition, as this will be his second Asia Cup appearance. He made his debut in the 2023 ODI tournament, though it was a modest start with just five runs against Bangladesh.