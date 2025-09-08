'Samson Is A Match Winner'

'Samson is most dangerous in the top three. That's where he wins you matches. He should be left there.'

IMAGE: Sanju Samson scored his maiden T20I ton against Bangladesh last October. Photograph: BCCI

Ravi Shastri has thrown his weight behind Sanju Samson as India's opener for the Asia Cup 2025, insisting the wicket-keeper-batter must not be shifted from the role where he has thrived.

Vice-captain Shubman Gill is expected to open the batting with the big-hitting Abhishek Sharma, but Shastri insists that Samson should be played in the opening slot.

'He (Samson) is most dangerous in the top three. That's where he wins you matches. He should be left there,' Shastri said at a recent media interaction.

'It (replacing Samson for Gill) won't be that easy. Samson has a strong record for India at the top in T20s. Even Gill will find it tough to displace him. Samson should continue playing the way he has for India. He has been consistent at the top with big runs and hundreds.'

'When you look at Samson's record for India in T20Is at the top of the order, even someone like Shubman will be challenged. He may come in for someone else, but I think Samson should be left alone. He is dangerous. He is lethal. He is a match-winner,' Shastri added.

Samson has hammered three centuries in his last 10 T20I innings. For India, his 42 match T20I career already boasts 861 runs at a blistering strike rate of 152.38, with three tons and two fifties. His best knock is a sparkling 111.

In IPL 2025, he piled up 285 runs in nine games at a strike rate of 140.39.

Shastri also underlined the impact of spin in the UAE heat.

'Given the conditions in Dubai, spin will definitely be the flavour of the month. Teams like Afghanistan might even play four spinners. India has that luxury, both finger and wrist spin options, and they'll all come into play depending on conditions.'

India open their Asia Cup campaign against the UAE on September 10, face Pakistan on September 14, and wrap up the group stage versus Oman on September 19.