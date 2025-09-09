Asia Cup: Will Gill Replace Samson Or Varma?

Will Shubman Gill force either Sanju Samson or Tilak Varma out of the playing XI for the Asia Cup opening match against the UAE?

IMAGE: It remains to be seen how Shubman Gill is accommodated in the playing XI in India's T20 team for the Asia Cup. Photograph: BCCI

Boasting an exciting mix of youth and experience, India will once again start as the favourites in the 17th Asia Cup, which kicks off in the UAE on Tuesday.



India will also be keen to set their T20 record straight in the UAE after their early exit from the T20 World Cup here in 2021.



Suryakumar Yadav leads an exciting batting line-up boasting of the likes of Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma and Varun Chakravarthy -- proven performers in the IPL.



Shubman Gill is back in the mix in T20 cricket after his record-breaking performances with the bat in the England Tests even though it remains to be seen how he is accommodated in the playing XI. Having been named the vice-captain, the selectors have clearly indicated that he is a definite starter.



His inclusion could force either Sanju Samson or Tilak Varma out of the playing XI -- both of whom who have done well recently to seal their places in the Indian T20 team -- or force them to switch places in the batting line-up.



Samson, who has enjoyed a resurgence as an opener alongside Abhishek since last year's T20 World Cup, has been in sparkling touch. In 31 T20s since then, he has piled up 908 runs at an average of 33.62 and a strike rate of 157.09, including three centuries and three fifties.

IMAGE: It remains to be seen how Shubman Gill is accommodated in the playing XI in India's T20 team for the Asia Cup. Photograph: BCCI

Samson struggled in the five match T20I series against England in January-February managing just 51 runs in five matches. But he silenced all his critics with some blazing knocks in the Kerala Premier League where he smashed 368 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 186.80.

He looked unstoppable with the bat for Kochi Blue Tigers, hitting a century and two fifties in five innings, blasting as many as 30 sixes.



Samson could either be pushed down to No. 5 -- a role he is not accustomed to -- or be replaced by Jitesh Sharma, who played some superb knocks for RCB as a finisher in IPL 2025.



The team management could also consider Gill at No. 3, while pushing left-hander Tilak down the order to No. 5.

Varma has sealed his place at No. 3 with some smashing performances, including back-to-back centuries against South Africa in November last year. In January, he had etched a new record to his name -- becoming the first batter in history to score over 300 T20I runs without being dismissed, with four consecutive innings -- 107 not out, 120 not out, 19 not out and 72 not out.



It would make sense to continue with the successful opening partnership of Abhishek and Samson and slot Gill at 3. A few failures for Gill as opener will surely invite some outrage from fans if Samson is unfairly shifted from his opening position or dropped.



Gill, Samson and Varma's batting records in T20 Internationals:

Player Match Runs Highest Score Average Strike Rate 100s 50s Shubman Gill 21 578 126* 30.42 139.27 1 3 Sanju Samson 42 861 111 25.32 152.38 3 2 Tilak Varma 25 749 120* 49.93 155.07 2 3

Comparison of Gill, Samson and Varma's batting performances in IPL 2025:

Player Match Runs Highest Score Average Strike Rate 100s 50s Shubman Gill 15 650 93* 50.00 155.87 0 6 Sanju Samson 9 285 66 35.62 140.39 0 1 Tilak Varma 16 343 59 31.18 138.30 0 2

Suryakumar Yadav at No. 4 followed by either Samson/Tilak Varma/Jitesh Sharma all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel makes for a destructive middle and lower order.



Even though India's batting extends all the way to No. 7, the long tail poses a problem with their four specialist bowlers not really known for their batting.



But India will feel confident in their top and middle order to finish off the job, especially with the other teams not boasting of world class bowling attacks.

India's bowling is quite formidable, with options for all conditions.



Jasprit Bumrah -- arguably one of the best pace bowlers of all time and India's biggest match-winner across formats -- leads the attack.



The pitches in the UAE are on the slower side but Bumrah along with young Arshdeep Singh has proved that they can be handful on any track and in any condition.

The under-rated Arshdeep is known to raise his game to the occasion as he proved with a match-defining spell in the closing stages of the T20 World Cup final against South Africa last year.



All-rounder Pandya is another vital player in the Indian line-up. He not only plays the role of third seamer but is also a reliable middle order batter, who thrives in the role of a finisher.



While Axar is likely to start in the playing XI because of his batting abilities, the real excitement for the fans would be to watch the two wrist spinners work their magic in the middle overs like they did in the ICC Champions Trophy.

IMAGE: Varun Chakravarthy will be a key member of India's Asia Cup team. Photograph: BCCI

Varun Chakravarthy was brilliant with the ball during the ICC Champions Trophy in the UAE earlier this year, claiming nine wickets in three games, including a five wicket haul.

In T20Is too, he has made an impact with the ball for India. He bagged 14 wickets in the five-match series against England in January-February.



Since making a comeback to the Indian T20I team last year, the 34 year old has picked up 31 wickets in 12 T20Is at an economy rate of 7.58 with two five-wicket hauls.

Meanwhile, Kuldeep Yadav will be keen to get out in the middle after spending the entire England tour on the bench. His last T20 outing was in IPL 2025 where he bagged 15 wickets in 14 games at an economy rate of 7.07 for Delhi Capitals.

He hasn't featured in the Indian T20 team since the T20 World Cup last year, where he was outstanding with the ball, taking 10 wickets in five matches at under seven per over.



The opening match against UAE is a good opportunity for India to try out of some of their team combinations before the all-important clash against Pakistan.



Probable XI: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav.



With a settled core, explosive young batting talent, and plenty of match-winners, India's Asia Cup campaign promises fireworks from ball one.

Who do you think should be part of the Indian team for the opening match against United Arab Emirates?



Please select your team from the list below and do post your playing XI in the message board below: