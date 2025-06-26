HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » SKY undergoes third surgery in 3 years

SKY undergoes third surgery in 3 years

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 26, 2025 11:07 IST

x

India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav has undergone a successful surgery for a sports hernia in his lower right abdomen in Munich, Germany.

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav is expected to begin rehabilitation at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru in about two weeks. Photograph: Suryakumar Yadav/Instagram

PTI had reported last week that Suryakumar was suffering from sports hernia in his right lower abdomen and will go under the knife if required.

 

"Life Update: Underwent surgery for a sports hernia in the lower right abdomen. Grateful to share that after a smooth surgery, I'm already on the road to recovery. Can't wait to be back," the 34-year-old batter wrote on his social media handle on Wednesday.

A sports hernia is a soft tissue injury in the groin or lower abdomen, often involving muscles, tendons, or ligaments.

Following the surgery in Germany, he is expected to begin rehabilitation at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru in about two weeks.

India's next white-ball assignment is a tour of Bangladesh in August, which will have three ODIs and three T20Is.

Suryakumar, who hasn't featured in the 50-over format since the 2023 World Cup final, is expected to return to lead the T20I side in Chattogram on August 26.

This was Suryakumar's third surgery in as many years. He underwent ankle surgery in 2023 and previously had the same sports hernia procedure in 2024.

Before the surgery, Suryakumar was in scintillating form for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025 and was named the Player-of-the-Tournament.

He had amassed 717 runs -- second behind Orange Cap winner Sai Sudharsan (759 runs) -- as Mumbai Indians finished in the playoffs, where they lost to Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2.

In the T20 Mumbai League that followed, he led Triumph Knights Mumbai North East, scoring 122 runs in five innings.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Some said I will be finished in 8 months: Bumrah blasts critics
Some said I will be finished in 8 months: Bumrah blasts critics
Not there yet! Neeraj vows to build stronger core
Not there yet! Neeraj vows to build stronger core
: 'I'm Deeply Moved'
: 'I'm Deeply Moved'
From 8-hr nets to distraction: Shaw opens up on his fall
From 8-hr nets to distraction: Shaw opens up on his fall
India won't risk Bumrah despite Leeds loss: Gambhir
India won't risk Bumrah despite Leeds loss: Gambhir

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Supernatural Thrillers On OTT

webstory image 2

8 Must-Try Cookie Recipes You'll Love

webstory image 3

The World's 10 Least Liveable Cities

VIDEOS

Rajnath Singh arrives at Qingdao airport0:56

Rajnath Singh arrives at Qingdao airport

Sara and Aditya's airport look sparks buzz1:59

Sara and Aditya's airport look sparks buzz

Man accused of raping French woman in Udaipur arrested6:09

Man accused of raping French woman in Udaipur arrested

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD