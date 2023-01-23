SKY, Kuldeep, Sundar Pray For Pant

Photograph: ANI

Suryakumar Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav and Washington Sundar along with members of the Indian team's support staff offered prayers at the Shree Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain early on Monday morning.

The players said they prayed for the speedy recovery of Rishabh Pant, who is recovering from multiple injuries following a car crash last month.

'We prayed for the speedy recovery of Rishabh Pant. His comeback is very important to us. We have already won the series against New Zealand, looking forward to the final match against them,' Suryakumar told ANI.

The three players were seen wearing a dhoti and angavastram as they took part in the Bhasma Aarti of Lord Shiva.

India play the third and final ODI against New Zealand in Indore on Tuesday, January 24.