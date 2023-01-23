News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » SKY, Kuldeep, Sundar Pray For Pant

SKY, Kuldeep, Sundar Pray For Pant

By REDIFF CRICKET
January 23, 2023 09:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: ANI

Suryakumar Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav and Washington Sundar along with members of the Indian team's support staff offered prayers at the Shree Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain early on Monday morning.

The players said they prayed for the speedy recovery of Rishabh Pant, who is recovering from multiple injuries following a car crash last month.

'We prayed for the speedy recovery of Rishabh Pant. His comeback is very important to us. We have already won the series against New Zealand, looking forward to the final match against them,' Suryakumar told ANI.

The three players were seen wearing a dhoti and angavastram as they took part in the Bhasma Aarti of Lord Shiva.

India play the third and final ODI against New Zealand in Indore on Tuesday, January 24.

 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
'I want Pant sitting with me in the dugout in IPL'
'I want Pant sitting with me in the dugout in IPL'
Double ton is stuff dreams are made of: Gill
Double ton is stuff dreams are made of: Gill
'I was in the best team that never played for India'
'I was in the best team that never played for India'
Has Dhankar Inspired TN Governor?
Has Dhankar Inspired TN Governor?
Republic Day: Meet Egyptian Chief Guest
Republic Day: Meet Egyptian Chief Guest
Aus Open PIX: Sabalenka storms into quarter-finals
Aus Open PIX: Sabalenka storms into quarter-finals
PIX: Ronaldo fails to score on debut for Al Nassr
PIX: Ronaldo fails to score on debut for Al Nassr

New Zealand Tour Of India 2023

NEW ZEALAND'S TOUR OF INDIA 2023

More like this

'You can rule the world': Shami tells Umran

'You can rule the world': Shami tells Umran

Rohit optimistic about his batting

Rohit optimistic about his batting

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances