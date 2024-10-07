What Mayank, Nitish Said About SKY

IMAGE: Mayank Yadav and Nitish Kumar Reddy contributed to India's win over Bangladesh in their T20I debut in Gwalior on Sunday, October 6, 2024. Photograph: BCCI/X

India had two debutants in the opening T20I of the three match series against Bangladesh in Gwalior, on Sunday.

Pacer Mayank Yadav and all-rounder Nitish Kumar spoke about playing for the first time in India colours.

Mayank, who returned to cricket after a long recovery from a recurring abdominal strain after playing only four matches in this year's IPL spoke of his relationship with Bowling Coach Morne Morkel.

He impressed in the first match returning figures of 1/21 from his four overs.

'It's a great moment because I am coming from an injury. I was a bit nervous, like I was telling myself don't stress yourself,' Mayank told BCCI.TV

'When I got to know I am going to play my first match, making my debut, complete flashback of last four months came in front of my eyes,' the 21 year old said.

The speedster started his international career with a maiden over on Sunday.

SEE: What Mayank, Nitish said about their India debuts. Video: Kind courtesy BCCI.TV

Nitish, also 21, also made instant impact by remaining unbeaten on 16 off 15 balls in the series-opening win.

Both players stressed about Suryakumar's easy going yet astute captaincy.

'He (Suryakumar) gives you freedom. When I was taking the run up, he was telling me 'Do what you feel, what you feel best'. So that's very important for any fast bowler, specially when you making your debut," Mayank said.

'He is very calm and cool. He is doing fabulous captaincy, not giving any pressure to us," Nitish added.

'We were debutants, obviously we will have nervousness and pressure. He gave that license to us. Any youngster would like to get it from the captain.'