The Records Hardik Set In Gwalior

The Records Hardik Set In Gwalior

By REDIFF CRICKET
October 07, 2024 10:10 IST
p>Hardik Pandya hits the winning six to help India beat Bangladesh in the opening T20I in Gwalior on Sunday

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya hits the winning six to help India beat Bangladesh in the opening T20I in Gwalior on Sunday, October 6, 2024. Photograph: BCCI

Hardik Pandya overtook legendary batter Virat Kohli to achieve a unique record in T20Is.

In the first T20I against Bangladesh at Gwalior on Sunday, Hardik starred in India's win with an all-round performance -- he first finished with figures of 1 for 26 and then during the run-chase, scored a quickfire 39 not out off 16 balls.

Hardik rightfully scored the winning runs off a six.

In so doing, he went past Virat Kohli, finishing most T20I matches with a maximum a total of five times.

Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav celebrate the wicket of Taskin Ahmed

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav celebrate Taskin Ahmed's run out. Photograph: BCCI

Hardik''s fiery knock was inclusive of five fours and two sixes, his runs coming at a strike rate of 243.75.

During his knock, Pandya's most eye-catching knock was a no-look ramp shot over the wicket-keeper's head.

Pandya (87 wickets) also went past Arshdeep Singh (86 wickets) to become India's fourth-highest wicket-taker in the shortest format. The leading wicket-taker for India is spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, with 96 scalps.

 
REDIFF CRICKET
