Pant's Break Turning Point Of T20 WC Final

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant celebrates with the trophy after India won the T20 World Cup final against South Africa in Barbados on June 29, 2024. Photograph: Ash Allen/Reuters

Captain Rohit Sharma revealed how India produced an epic fightback to clinch victory from the jaws of defeat in the T20 World Cup final against South Africa in Barbados in June.



India secured their second Twenty20 World Cup title with a dramatic seven run win as South Africa choked in the final. The Proteas looked on course to win their first World Cup as they needed 26 from four overs with six wickets in hand before India's bowlers led by Jasprit Bumrah snatched a stunning win.



'They had wickets in plenty and a settled batter on the field. We were all tense, freaking out. But at that moment, a captain has to show a strong front for the whole team, signalling that there is no need to panic,' Rohit said on The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2 on Netflix.



'Anything could have happened on that wicket. When we were batting, we lost wickets, then made a partnership, and later lost wickets again. We expected the same could happen to them as their batting line-up ended at No 7. We had to take a wicket at any cost since Klaasen and Miller were playing.'

Rohit believes

the major turning point of the final was Rishabh Pant taking a break to get taping done on his knee, which he believes disrupted South Africa's rhythm in the closing stages of a tense run chase.'No one knows this, but before those 30 runs in 30 balls, Rishabh Pant used his intelligence to cause a break. He got some taping done on his knee and slowed down the game. At that time, the batter wants the balls to be bowled quickly, and we had to break that rhythm.'I was setting the field and talking to bowlers when I saw Pant had fallen. The physio was taping him, and Klaasen was waiting for the game to start. I am not saying this could be the reason entirely. but surely one of them. Then in that over, Hardik took Klaasen's wicket, and the pressure started building up on them,' the India skipper said.Rohit also took another unconventional step when he encouraged his players to openly sledge the South African batters in the closing stages and not worry about the fines.

'We all gathered and said some things to their batters, which I can't say here, but it was essential to do it. We wanted to win the match at any cost, and one or two fines would have been fine. I told the boys to say whatever they wanted to openly, and we would deal with umpires and referees later.'



Despite being struck in Barbados after the World Cup victory because of a hurricane, the players enjoyed the triumph.



'We were stuck on the island due to a hurricane. The boys took the trophy to their rooms for 15 minutes. They clicked pictures with it. It was important for all of us. We all know how long the country was waiting for the trophy. I am happy for the entire nation.'