Home  » Cricket » Hardi's No-Look Shot Steals the Show

Hardi's No-Look Shot Steals the Show

By REDIFF CRICKET
October 07, 2024 05:49 IST
Hardik Pandya

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya about to execute his trademark no-look shot. Photograph: BCCI

Hardik Pandya absolutely lit up the T20I match on Sunday, October 6, 2024, with his incredible batting performance against Bangladesh.

 

Hardik Pandya

IMAGE: Hardik's bat slips from his grasp. Photograph: BCCI

Hardik Pandya

His 39-run innings, laced with five fours and two sixes, helped India chase down 128 in just 11.5 overs.

Hardik's innings was filled with incredible shots, including a no-look uppercut that went viral on social media.

The shot, played against Taskin Ahmed in the 12th over, showcased his confidence and skill.

The audacious shot went viral on social media, with fans expressing their admiration for Hardik's skill and confidence.

His aggressive batting approach was evident throughout his innings. He walked in to bat at number five and immediately got off the mark with a boundary. His powerful shots, including a six over deep extra cover against Rishad Hossain, demonstrated his ability to dominate bowlers.

Hardik Pandya

In the final over, Hardik continued his assault, hitting Taskin Ahmed for a six over cow corner to seal India's victory. His remarkable innings, combined with his bowling performance of 1/26, helped India take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Hardik Pandya

 

Hardik Pandya

 

Hardik Pandya

 

REDIFF CRICKET
