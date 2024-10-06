PIX: India crush Bangladesh in first T20I in Gwalior

IMAGE: Bangladesh's Jaker Ali has his stumps uprooted by India's Varun Chakravarthy. Photograph: BCCI IMAGE: Bangladesh's Jaker Ali has his stumps uprooted by India's Varun Chakravarthy.

India beat by seven wickets in the first T20 International of the three-match series in Gwalior on Sunday.

Asked to bat first, Bangladesh were in early trouble at 14 for two with left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh (3/14) removing both openers Litton Das and Parvez Hossain Emon cheaply.

IMAGE: Varun Chakravarthy celebrates after picking up his second wicket. Photograph: BCCI IMAGE: Varun Chakravarthy celebrates after picking up his second wicket.

Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto made 27 off 25 balls and Mehidy Hasan Miraz contributed 35 in 32 deliveries.

IMAGE: Taskin Ahmed is run-out by Hardik Pandya. Photograph: BCCI IMAGE: Taskin Ahmed is run-out by Hardik Pandya.

Varun Chakravarthy (3/31), Mayank Yadav (1/21) and Washington Sundar (1/12) picked up wickets in the middle overs to keep India in total control of the game.

IMAGE: Arshdeep Singh celebrates following the dismissal of Litton Das. Photograph: BCCI IMAGE: Arshdeep Singh celebrates following the dismissal of Litton Das.

Hardik Pandya too chipped in with a wicket towards the end.

Brief scores:

Bangladesh: 127 all out in 19.5 overs (Najmul Hossain Shanto 27, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 35 not out; Arshdeep Singh 3/14, Varun Chakravarthy 3/31).