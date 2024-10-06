News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » PIX: India crush Bangladesh in first T20I in Gwalior

PIX: India crush Bangladesh in first T20I in Gwalior

Source: PTI
Last updated on: October 06, 2024 21:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
IMAGE: Bangladesh's Jaker Ali has his stumps uprooted by India's Varun Chakravarthy. Photograph: BCCI

India beat by seven wickets in the first T20 International of the three-match series in Gwalior on Sunday.

 

Asked to bat first, Bangladesh were in early trouble at 14 for two with left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh (3/14) removing both openers Litton Das and Parvez Hossain Emon cheaply.

IMAGE: Varun Chakravarthy celebrates after picking up his second wicket. Photograph: BCCI

Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto made 27 off 25 balls and Mehidy Hasan Miraz contributed 35 in 32 deliveries.

IMAGE: Taskin Ahmed is run-out by Hardik Pandya. Photograph: BCCI

Varun Chakravarthy (3/31), Mayank Yadav (1/21) and Washington Sundar (1/12) picked up wickets in the middle overs to keep India in total control of the game.

IMAGE: Arshdeep Singh celebrates following the dismissal of Litton Das. Photograph: BCCI

Hardik Pandya too chipped in with a wicket towards the end.

Brief scores:
Bangladesh: 127 all out in 19.5 overs (Najmul Hossain Shanto 27, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 35 not out; Arshdeep Singh 3/14, Varun Chakravarthy 3/31).

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Why India batted defensively vs Pak: Mandhana explains
Why India batted defensively vs Pak: Mandhana explains
PIX: India women down Pakistan; keep SF hopes alive
PIX: India women down Pakistan; keep SF hopes alive
Gauff beats Muchova in straight sets to win China Open
Gauff beats Muchova in straight sets to win China Open
Bajrang Dal stages protest against Bangla cricket team
Bajrang Dal stages protest against Bangla cricket team
Narsinghanand untraceable as more cases filed
Narsinghanand untraceable as more cases filed
Global Chess: Nakamura surprises Anand in key contest
Global Chess: Nakamura surprises Anand in key contest
Rafale, Tejas, Sukhoi dazzle crowds at Marina beach
Rafale, Tejas, Sukhoi dazzle crowds at Marina beach

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

More like this

'We were 10-15 runs short': Pakistan's Fatima Sana

'We were 10-15 runs short': Pakistan's Fatima Sana

Bajrang Dal stages protest against Bangla Cricket Team

Bajrang Dal stages protest against Bangla Cricket Team

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances