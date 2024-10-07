Maiden Over, Wicket: Mayank Yadav's Dream Debut

IMAGE: Mayank Yadav rounded off a successful first match with figures of 1/21. Photograph: BCCI

Mayank Yadav, the young speedster, made a sensational debut in international cricket, leaving Bangladesh batters struggling to keep up with his fiery pace in the first T20I at Gwalior on Sunday, October 6, 2024.

The 22-year-old, fresh from a stellar IPL 2024 campaign, was immediately thrust into the Indian team for the Bangladesh series and showcased his potential from the very first over.

IMAGE: Mayank Yadav receives his debut cap from Murali Karthik. Photograph: BCCI

Receiving his debut cap from retired spinner Murali Karthik, Yadav started his T20I career with a maiden over, joining a select group of Indian bowlers to achieve this feat.

He became only the third Indian, after Ajit Agarkar and Arshdeep Singh to start a T20I career with a maiden over.

Agarkar, now the chairman of the BCCI selection committee, had achieved this milestone against South Africa in 2006. Mayank's maiden over was a sign of things to come, as he quickly followed it up with a wicket, dismissing Mohammed Mahmudullah.

The Lucknow Super Giants pacer's ability to consistently hit the mid-140s with the ball has already made him a force to be reckoned with.

Yadav's tidy final over, conceding just three runs, rounded off a successful first match with figures of 1/21. His impressive debut has undoubtedly marked him as a promising talent for the future.