Maiden Over, Wicket: Mayank Yadav's Dream Debut

Mayank Yadav, the young speedster, made a sensational debut in international cricket, leaving Bangladesh batters struggling to keep up with his fiery pace in the first T20I at Gwalior on Sunday, October 6, 2024.
The 22-year-old, fresh from a stellar IPL 2024 campaign, was immediately thrust into the Indian team for the Bangladesh series and showcased his potential from the very first over.
Receiving his debut cap from retired spinner Murali Karthik, Yadav started his T20I career with a maiden over, joining a select group of Indian bowlers to achieve this feat.
He became only the third Indian, after Ajit Agarkar and Arshdeep Singh to start a T20I career with a maiden over.
Agarkar, now the chairman of the BCCI selection committee, had achieved this milestone against South Africa in 2006. Mayank's maiden over was a sign of things to come, as he quickly followed it up with a wicket, dismissing Mohammed Mahmudullah.
The Lucknow Super Giants pacer's ability to consistently hit the mid-140s with the ball has already made him a force to be reckoned with.
Yadav's tidy final over, conceding just three runs, rounded off a successful first match with figures of 1/21. His impressive debut has undoubtedly marked him as a promising talent for the future.