Six Indians in Champions Trophy Team of the Tournament

March 9, 2025 saw India claim the title in the ninth edition of the Champions Trophy 2025 after they overcame New Zealand in the final.

The tournament was decorated with several impactful players and 12 of them have made it to the ICC Champions Trophy Team of the Tournament.

Here is the team:

Rachin Ravindra (New Zealand)

New Zealand reached the final thanks to Ravindra, who scored 251 runs, at an average of 62.75, hitting two hundreds along the way.

The 25-year year old, who won the Player of the Tournament award, was also handy with his spin bowling.

Ibrahim Zadran (Afghanistan)

Afghanistan's courage in the batting order comes right at the top with Ibrahim Zadran. The opener scored 216 runs, at an average of 72 with one hundred.

The opener helped steer his team to a famous win over England by scoring a sensational 177, which is now the highest-ever individual score in the competition's history.

Virat Kohli (India)

India's talisman found his form and batted with confidence through team's winning streak.

King Kohli produced two impressive knocks, including an 84 in the semi-final against Australia, and finished the tournament with 218 runs (averaged 54.5), hitting a crucial century against Pakistan.

During the Champions Trophy, Kohli also crossed the landmark of 14,000 ODI runs, becoming just the third player after Sachin Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara to do so.

Shreyas Iyer (India)

He's made the No 4 slot his own and how! He played the sheet anchor's role throughout the tournament.

Shreyas’ lowest batting return was 45 runs, and his 243 runs, with two fifties and an average of 48.6, are testament to him being an epitome of consistency and solidity even on trying pitches in Dubai.

KL Rahul (wk) (India)

India’s keeper was reliable behind the stumps and a clutch performer in his role as India’s finisher with the bat.

From four innings, he finished unbeaten on three occasions -- he tallied 140 runs with the highest of 42 not out.

He was particularly crucial during India's chases in the all-important knockout games, scoring unbeaten 42* and 34* against Australia and New Zealand respectively.

Glenn Phillips (New Zealand)

Glenn Phillips is the Jonty Rhodes of this generation in the field. But his all-round abilities make him a stand out.

The all-rounder not only showed glimpses of why he’s one of the most dangerous batters in the world but displayed exceptional fielding prowess for the Kiwis, taking three absolute stunners during the tournament, including a mindboggling catch against Virat Kohli in the final group game against India. He had 177 runs (59 average), two wickets and five catches against his name.

Azmatullah Omarzai (Afghanistan)

What an all-round asset Omarzai is. The middle-order batting production was there for all to see, while his bowling was also effective.

Omarzai's 5/58 against England proved match-winning as the ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year for 2024 lived up to his billing. smashed a 63-ball 67 to propel Afghanistan's innings in the group game against Australia.

He played only in the group matches but scored 126 runs with seven wickets, including that five-wicket haul.

Mitchell Santner (c) (New Zealand)

Santner’s captaincy and bowling were equal parts world-class, right way through New Zealand’s impressive campaign that saw them finish as runner-ups. His numbers in the tournament read: Nine wickets, 26.6 average, 4.80 economy.

Mohammed Shami (India)

Never write off Shami. The ever reliable and consistent seamer, he returned to the side in style, with 5/53 against Bangladesh in the opening group game.

He also contributed in the semifinals and finals, picking four wickets and eventually ending with nine wickets, (25.8 average, 5.68 economy).

Matt Henry (New Zealand)

His absence in the final due to injury proved a massive setback to the Kiwis. A leading wicket-taker in the tournament (10 wickets, 16.7 average, 5.32 economy, one five-wicket haul), Henry was super consistent, taking wickets in every match, most notably 5/42 against India in the Group A decider.

Varun Chakaravarthy (India)

Having only played in one previous ODI before the Champions Trophy, the 33-year-old repaid selectors’ faith in spades, producing nine wickets in three high-stakes affairs. He signed off from the tournament with nine wickets, at an average of 15.1 and an economy of 4.53.

Axar Patel (India) (12th Player)

Axar contributed with the ball, taking five wickets, and with the bat, putting in a total of 109 runs, including 29 in the final. He was no slouch in the field, either, with two fine catches to his name.

He took five wickets in the tournament but his ability to keep things tight in the middle overs is a standout.