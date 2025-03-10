From President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, pace ace Jasprit Bumrah, to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar, cricket lovers across the globe flooded social media to celebrate the Indian cricket team and congratulate the Rohit Sharma-led squad on winning the ICC Champions Trophy in Dubai on Sunday, March 9.

IMAGE: Team India celebrates with the Champions Trophy on Sunday, March 9. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

Prime Narendra Modi tweeted: 'An exceptional game and an exceptional result! Proud of our cricket team for bringing home the ICC Champions Trophy. They've played wonderfully through the tournament. Congratulations to our team for the splendid all round display.'

President Droupadi Murmu tweeted: 'Heartiest congratulations to Team India for winning the ICC Champions Trophy, 2025. India becomes the only team to win the Trophy thrice. The players, the management and the support staff deserve highest accolades for creating cricketing history. I wish Indian cricket a very bright future.'

India's pace spearhead, Jasprit Bumrah, who missed the tournament due to injury, tweeted: 'Played like true champions! Congratulations to the entire team on a wonderful tournament and a well deserved win!'

Commentator Harsha Bhogle wrote: 'India's batting depth is unbelievable and with, effectively, four all-rounders, it would need teams to play at a very high level to get past them. This is as good as I have seen a team play white ball cricket.'

Former India captain Anil Kumble: 'Dominance! An unbeaten run to lift the Champions Trophy. Incredible show of skill and resilience by Team India. Truly deserving champions.'

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar: 'The best team of the tournament has won the Champions Trophy. That too without dropping a single match!! In the last ten years, India has emerged as tbe best team in ICC tournaments. It goes to show the quality of cricket they are playing. Bahut, Bahut Mubarak ho India ko. Thoroughly deserved, Bahut accha laga ke India has won because they deserved to win the title.'

Former India batter and the head of the NCA, V V S Laxman tweeted: 'Congratulations Team India on a fabulous performance to win the #ChampionsTrophy. Remaining unbeaten throughout the tournament and the way the whole team played consistently match after match and put out clinical performances was a joy to watch . A win to cherish and celebrate.'

Bollywood legend Javed Akhtar couldn't contain his excitement: 'Hurray !!! Boys you have done it !!! Congratulations to you and to the whole nation!!!'

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma celebrate the win. Photograph: ICC/X

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella: 'Congratulations to Team India on their incredible victory in the Champions Trophy final against New Zealand! Special shoutout to @ImRo45 and @imVkohli for their stellar performances. Legends! #ChampionsTrophy2025 #INDvNZ.'

Former England captain Michael Vaughan: 'Let's us be honest India are the best team in the world in white ball cricket by a decent margin .. Throughly deserved to Win .. T20 holders/Champions trophy holders .. Now down to rest to try and catch up .. #India.'

Joy Bhattacharjya, popular quizzer and former team director of IPL franchise KKR: 'This Champions Trophy title was special. Not just because we won, but because in the closing stages, the entire batting order had to come to the party. Shreyas, Axar, Rahul, Hardik. And all the bowlers too. It was a testament to our depth as a team!'

'This win, and the T20 WC 2024 should prove one thing for all Kohli and Rohit loyalists. Those two care much more for winning trophies together for India than they do for their individual records. They, and Gambhir, get along perfectly when it matters for India. You should too!'