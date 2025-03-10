Kohli-Anushka Hug After Win

SEE: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma hug after India's win. VIDEO: Screengrab/X

Trust Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma to give us the feels!

The power couple of Indian cricket have once again shown why they are the couple to emulate.

After India's Champions Trophy victory over New Zealand on Sunday, March 9, broadcasters showed Kohli going straight towards Anushka, who was descending a flight of stairs near the stands, and they shared a warm hug.

The couple then trudged down and stood near the team's dugout where they stood together and sipped on some energy drinks as Kohli smiled and giggled.

They looked at ease, more like friends having a chat, and netizens retweeted the clip 'couple goals by Virat and Anushka.'