HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Kohli-Anushka Hug After Win

Kohli-Anushka Hug After Win

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 10, 2025 07:01 IST

x

 

SEE: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma hug after India's win. VIDEO: Screengrab/X

Trust Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma to give us the feels!

The power couple of Indian cricket have once again shown why they are the couple to emulate.

After India's Champions Trophy victory over New Zealand on Sunday, March 9, broadcasters showed Kohli going straight towards Anushka, who was descending a flight of stairs near the stands, and they shared a warm hug.

The couple then trudged down and stood near the team's dugout where they stood together and sipped on some energy drinks as Kohli smiled and giggled.

They looked at ease, more like friends having a chat, and netizens retweeted the clip 'couple goals by Virat and Anushka.'

 

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma hug

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

PIX: Kohli Touches Shami's Mum's Feet
PIX: Kohli Touches Shami's Mum's Feet
Anushka Congratulates Rohit With A Hug
Anushka Congratulates Rohit With A Hug
Fans Take To Streets To Celebrate
Fans Take To Streets To Celebrate
From 1983 to 2025: India's Legacy Of ICC Titles
From 1983 to 2025: India's Legacy Of ICC Titles
Modi Look-Alike Graces India NZ Final
Modi Look-Alike Graces India NZ Final

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Most Majestic Indian Palaces

webstory image 2

The Man Behind India's Batting Revival

webstory image 3

10 Smartest Outfits Modi Wore Abroad

VIDEOS

Chhattisgarh: Self-Help group women make eco-friendly herbal colours for Holi2:55

Chhattisgarh: Self-Help group women make eco-friendly...

Street celebrations after India win Champions Trophy final10:59

Street celebrations after India win Champions Trophy final

Mumbai celebrates India's Champions Trophy triumph0:33

Mumbai celebrates India's Champions Trophy triumph

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD