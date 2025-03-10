HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
'It's my first ICC trophy, I'm out of words...'

March 10, 2025

Shreyas Iyer finished as India's top-run scorer with 243 runs 

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer finished as India's top-run scorer in the tournament with 243 runs. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

Shreyas Iyer, the unsung hero behind the Indian team outwitting the Kiwis in the final, struggled to sum up his feelings into words after India beat New Zealand by four wickets to win the ICC Champions Trophy final in Dubai on Sunday.

Iyer batted consistently throughout the tournament -- he ended the tournament as India's highest run-getter, finishing his campaign with 243 runs at an average of 48.60 and was glad to contribute to India's win.

 

'Feeling ecstatic, it's ineffable, hard to put it into words. It's my first ICC trophy, I'm out of words looking at everyone,' he told broadcasters after the game.

'The way everyone has performed it's been great. To be honest, I love to play under pressure. I feel like I thrive under pressure. I've been getting into such situations, and it was great to contribute to the win,' he added.

Shreyas came in at a crucial juncture in the final.

When India lost skipper Rohit Sharma (76) and Virat fell in quick succession, Iyer kept the scoreboard ticking with his composed 48 (62). India chased down the 252-run target to add a third Champions Trophy title to its cabinet with a four-wicket win against the Blackcaps.

