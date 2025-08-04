Siraj's 143kph Yorker Finishes Off England!

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj celebrates taking Gus Atkinson's wicket to bowl India to victory in The Oval Test. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Mohammed Siraj bowled a sensational spell on Day 5 to bowl India to a memorable in the fifth Test against England at The Oval in London on Monday, August 4, 2025.



Siraj took three of the four wickets to fall on the final day to finish with excellent figures of 5/104 as India edged England by six runs -- their narrowest victory in Tests in terms of runs.



The match was tantalisingly poised going into Day 5, with England needing 35 for victory while India needed to pick four wickets.



Siraj broke through early as he got Jamie Smith caught behind in his first over before he had Jamie Overton lbw for 9.

Prasidh Krishna then dismissed Josh Tongue with a pinpoint yorker, pushing England to the brink.

IMAGE: Gus Atkinson bowled by a brilliant yorker from Mohammed Siraj. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Fittingly, Siraj finished off the match in grand style with a ferocious 143kph yorker that sent Gus Atkinson's stumps flying, securing India's narrowest ever Test win by runs.



Despite playing in all five Tests and bowling 185.3 overs -- the most by any bowler from either team, his intensity never wavered.

The lethal yorker which he bowled to Atkinson was clocked at 143kph -- his fastest delivery of the series. Incredibly, his speed never dropped below 131kph in any of his spells during the series.



'Mohammed Siraj's match-winning delivery to bowl Gus Atkinson was clocked at 143 kph, his fifth fastest delivery of the entire Test series,' tweeted The CricViz Analyst on X.



The India pacer, who played all five Tests, played a starring role with the ball with his second five wicket haul of the series.



He finished as the highest wicket-taker in the series with 23 wickets at an average of 32.43 on pitches which saw high scores in four of the five Tests.



Siraj revealed he believed he could bowl India to victory on the final day.



'When I woke up today, I thought I could do it. I downloaded a picture from Google saying 'believe' and put it as my wallpaper on my phone,' he said after the victory.