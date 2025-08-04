When Cricket Stops the City

Perched on a steel beam, hundreds of feet above the ground, a construction worker watches intently — eyes locked not on the skyline, but on the drama unfolding at The Oval.
Day 5. India chasing wickets. The tension cuts through the wind.
Mohammed Siraj charges in. A sharp edge — caught!
The worker clenches his fist, lets out a muted cheer. The camera crew, scanning the stands and skyline, spots him: a lone figure suspended above London, gripped by the game.
Moments pass. Siraj again. A searing yorker. Off stump flattened. England all out.
India wins.
Victory, witnessed from the sky.