When Cricket Stops the City

IMAGE: A construction worker watches from a crane by the stadium. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Perched on a steel beam, hundreds of feet above the ground, a construction worker watches intently — eyes locked not on the skyline, but on the drama unfolding at The Oval.

Day 5. India chasing wickets. The tension cuts through the wind.

Mohammed Siraj charges in. A sharp edge — caught!

The worker clenches his fist, lets out a muted cheer. The camera crew, scanning the stands and skyline, spots him: a lone figure suspended above London, gripped by the game.

Moments pass. Siraj again. A searing yorker. Off stump flattened. England all out.

IMAGE: India fans celebrate. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

India wins.

Victory, witnessed from the sky.