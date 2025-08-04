HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
When Cricket Stops the City

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute Read
August 04, 2025 16:43 IST

The Oval

IMAGE: A construction worker watches from a crane by the stadium. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Perched on a steel beam, hundreds of feet above the ground, a construction worker watches intently — eyes locked not on the skyline, but on the drama unfolding at The Oval.

Day 5. India chasing wickets. The tension cuts through the wind.

 

Mohammed Siraj charges in. A sharp edge — caught!

The worker clenches his fist, lets out a muted cheer. The camera crew, scanning the stands and skyline, spots him: a lone figure suspended above London, gripped by the game.

Moments pass. Siraj again. A searing yorker. Off stump flattened. England all out.

Cricket fans

IMAGE: India fans celebrate. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

India wins.

Victory, witnessed from the sky.

 

 

REDIFF CRICKET
India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

