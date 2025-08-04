How India got inside England's head

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna delivered high-intensity overs. Photograph: ICC/X

Former Indian batting coach Sanjay Bangar felt a wicket could fall at any moment due to the pressure applied by Indian seamers on the England batters during the third session on Day 4 of the fifth and final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

The Oval Test is set to reach the final day on Monday, with rain and bad light interrupting proceedings on Day 4.

Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna delivered high-intensity overs, resulting in key wickets after Tea. Prasidh took two wickets in the final session, removing Jacob Bethell for five and centurion Joe Root for 105 in his following over.

“It just felt like a wicket could fall with every ball. Earlier in the middle session, nothing much seemed to be happening—but that’s what pressure does. The closer you get to the target, the more difficult the final few steps of the climb become. Your mind starts to wander—to what could happen, to past mistakes—and those mental games are often decisive in sport. India pushed England into that mental space, where suddenly, even the last few runs seem very hard to get,” JioHotstar expert Sanjay Bangar said.