HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » PIX: Hand in Sling, Brave Woakes Walks Out to Bat

PIX: Hand in Sling, Brave Woakes Walks Out to Bat

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: August 04, 2025 16:38 IST

x

Chris Woakes walks out to bat on Day 5 of the 5th Test at The Oval on Monday

IMAGE: Chris Woakes walks out to bat on Day 5 of the 5th Test at The Oval on Monday. Photograph: Paul Childs/Action Images via Reuters

There has been no dearth of courage shown in this series. First it was Rishabh Pant in the 4th Test, batting with a broken foot and on Monday, it was Chris Woakes turn to exhibit some bravery.

After stumps on Sunday, Joe Root had said that Chris Woakes was ready if needed to bat on Day 5.

 

And on Monday, out came the brave bowler, one hand in a sling and bat in the other, hoping to take England to victory.

Chris Woakes walks out to bat

Woakes was ruled out of the game due to a shoulder injury on day one.

“You probably saw him in his whites in the dressing room, so, you know, he's all in like the rest of us. It's been that kind of series where guys (like Rishabh Pant) have had to put bodies on the line and hopefully it doesn't get to that. He had some throw-downs in here at one point and he's ready if needed,” Root said.

But his bravery was in vain as Woakes was stranded on nought while Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna took the remaining 4 wickets in an hour's play, to help India register a series-levelling 6-run win. 

England had moved to within 35 runs of securing a famous victory over India when bad light and torrential rain ended an extraordinary fourth day of the final Test at The Oval on Sunday.

But Siraj and Krishna removed overnight batters Jamie Smith and Jamie Overton before cleaning up the batters for a thrilling win.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Staring at defeat, India defend selection strategy
Staring at defeat, India defend selection strategy
Ashwin Slams Gambhir, Gill Over Oval Test Tactics
Ashwin Slams Gambhir, Gill Over Oval Test Tactics
Siraj, Krishna and A Crucial Bowling Partnership
Siraj, Krishna and A Crucial Bowling Partnership
Day 5: Who's Ahead? Too Close To Call
Day 5: Who's Ahead? Too Close To Call
Why Brook, not Pope should succeed Stokes
Why Brook, not Pope should succeed Stokes

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Microsoft's Warning: 40 Jobs That AI Could Disrupt

webstory image 2

10 Cities With The Most Expensive Real Estate

webstory image 3

10 Movies Celebrating Friendship

VIDEOS

Arbaaz-Sshura Shine at Arpita's Party, Baby Bump on Full Display1:40

Arbaaz-Sshura Shine at Arpita's Party, Baby Bump on Full...

Zarine Khan's Stunning Airport Look Sparks Weight Loss Buzz1:39

Zarine Khan's Stunning Airport Look Sparks Weight Loss Buzz

Saiee Manjrekar looks HOT in gym outfit0:46

Saiee Manjrekar looks HOT in gym outfit

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD