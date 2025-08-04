PIX: Hand in Sling, Brave Woakes Walks Out to Bat

IMAGE: Chris Woakes walks out to bat on Day 5 of the 5th Test at The Oval on Monday. Photograph: Paul Childs/Action Images via Reuters

There has been no dearth of courage shown in this series. First it was Rishabh Pant in the 4th Test, batting with a broken foot and on Monday, it was Chris Woakes turn to exhibit some bravery.

After stumps on Sunday, Joe Root had said that Chris Woakes was ready if needed to bat on Day 5.

And on Monday, out came the brave bowler, one hand in a sling and bat in the other, hoping to take England to victory.

Woakes was ruled out of the game due to a shoulder injury on day one.

“You probably saw him in his whites in the dressing room, so, you know, he's all in like the rest of us. It's been that kind of series where guys (like Rishabh Pant) have had to put bodies on the line and hopefully it doesn't get to that. He had some throw-downs in here at one point and he's ready if needed,” Root said.

But his bravery was in vain as Woakes was stranded on nought while Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna took the remaining 4 wickets in an hour's play, to help India register a series-levelling 6-run win.

England had moved to within 35 runs of securing a famous victory over India when bad light and torrential rain ended an extraordinary fourth day of the final Test at The Oval on Sunday.

But Siraj and Krishna removed overnight batters Jamie Smith and Jamie Overton before cleaning up the batters for a thrilling win.