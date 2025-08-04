Siraj Leads India to Thrilling Series-Levelling Victory

IMAGE: India's Mohammed Siraj celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of England's Gus Atkinson to win the 5th Test at the Oval and level the series 2-2. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Action Images via Reuters

India beat England by six runs in fifth and final Test at The Oval in London, to tie the five-match series 2-2.

Pacer Mohammed Siraj emerged hero for India with a match haul of nine wickets, including five in second innings.

Siraj dismissed Jamie Smith and Jamie Overton before bowling Gus Atkinson to end the match.

IMAGE: India's Mohammed Siraj celebrates taking the wicket of England's Jamie Overton. Photograph: Paul Childs/Action Images via Reuters

Chris Woakes had walked out to bat wearing a sling to protect his dislocated shoulder with 17 runs still needed, and Atkinson hit Siraj for six to give England hope.

Atkinson tried to protect Woakes from the strike but Siraj produced another brilliant yorker to earn India a dramatic win.

"I always believe in myself, that I can pull off a win from any situation," Siraj after match-winning performance in fifth Test against England.

IMAGE: Prasidh Krishna celebrates the wicket of Josh Tongue. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Action Images via Reuters

England won the opener by five wickets at Leeds, but India came back strongly with their crushing 336-run victory in the second match at Birmingham, before the hosts regained their series lead by edging out the Shubman Gill-led visitors by 22 runs at Lord's.

India produced a remarkable fifth day batting display to share honours in the fourth game at Manchester.

Then came the memorable comeback by the tourists after Joe Root and Harry Brook had hit what looked to be series-clinching centuries, setting up a tantalising final day's play with three wickets on the fourth evening.