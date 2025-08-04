HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Fired by belief, Siraj redeems himself to take India home

Fired by belief, Siraj redeems himself to take India home

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
Last updated on: August 04, 2025 17:16 IST

'I woke up in the morning and checked google on my phone and took out a 'Believe' emoji wallpaper and told myself that I will do it for the country.'

India's Mohammed Siraj celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of England's Gus Atkinson to win the 5th Test at the Oval on Monday

IMAGE: India's Mohammed Siraj celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of England's Gus Atkinson to win the 5th Test at the Oval on Monday. Photograph: ICC/X

The word impossible is not a part of Mohammed Siraj's dictionary as he always believed that he could win the final Test for India from any situation.

Siraj helped India pulled off one of the biggest heists in the traditional format in recent times taking three wickets to help India to a thrilling 6-run win over England on Day 5 of the 5th Test at The Oval on Monday.

 

"I woke up in the morning and checked google on my phone and took out a 'Believe' emoji wallpaper and told myself that I will do it for the country."

Without Jasprit Bumrah, the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Telangana Police bowled 185.3 overs to take 23 wickets, and it couldn't have been more fitting that he earned India a win for posterity.

"I always believe that I can win the game from any point, and did that to the morning," Siraj told Dinesh Karthik in a post match chat for Jio Hotstar.

Having consistently troubled the English batters, Siraj finished with 5 for 104 in 30.1 overs and a match haul of nine wickets.

"My only plan was to bowl in good areas. Didn't matter if I took wickets or went for runs," Siraj said.

On Sunday, his feet touched the boundary rope while trying to catch Harry Brook when the batter was on 19. Brook scored a smashing ton and it looked like the match slipping from India's grasp.

"I didn't think I'd touch the cushion when I took it. It was a match-changing moment. Brook got into T20 moment. We were behind the game after that but Thank God. I thought the match was gone," Siraj said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
