News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Siraj overcomes personal loss to savour Test debut

Siraj overcomes personal loss to savour Test debut

December 26, 2020 15:21 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Mohammed Siraj

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj celebrates taking the wicket of Marnus Labuschagne during Day 1 of the second Test. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

India paceman Mohammed Siraj was urged by his captain Virat Kohli and his mother to stay in Australia and push for selection in the Test side rather than head home to grieve with his family following the death of his father last month.

On Saturday, at a sun-bathed Melbourne Cricket Ground, Siraj was rewarded for his tough decision as he took two wickets on an emotional debut to help India bowl Australia out for 195 on day one of the Boxing Day Test.

 

Prior to Mohammed Shami's injury, Hyderabad native Siraj had no assurances he would feature at all in the four-Test series but he hit the pitch hard in the tour matches to put himself at the front of the queue.

The door opened when Shami suffered an arm fracture in the series opener, and Siraj found himself thrust into a much-changed team needing to respond to the eight-wicket humiliation within three days at Adelaide Oval.

Siraj had to bide his time on Saturday, as stand-in skipper Rahane Ajinkya opted for spinner Ravichandran Ashwin as first change bowler on a moist wicket in the morning.

The captain's call proved a sound one, as Ashwin took two wickets to leave Australia shaky at 65 for three at lunch.

Siraj was finally thrown the ball after lunch and made his presence felt with a bouncer that struck Marnus Labuschagne on the helmet.

Though wicketless from his first spell, Siraj returned to remove danger man Labuschagne for 48, helped by fellow debutant Shubman Gill's fine catch at backward square leg.

Siraj then trapped Cameron Green lbw for 12 with a ball that nipped back in after lulling the young all-rounder with a number of deliveries that moved away.

With Ishant Sharma and Shami sidelined, there were fears in India that pacemen Jasprit Bumrah and Umesh Yadav would have to shoulder too big a burden over the remainder of the series but Siraj's special day renewed hope the tourists might have the resources to claw their way back in Melbourne.

After India went to stumps at 36 for one, Bumrah, who led India's bowling with four wickets, praised Siraj for his impressive support role.

"Playing his first international (Test) match, he bowled really well and he showed confidence of using all his skills," he said.

"That's a very heartening sign for us and hopefully he continues to play like this."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: source
© Copyright 2020 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
PIX: Dean Jones remembered during Boxing Day Test
PIX: Dean Jones remembered during Boxing Day Test
PICS: Indian fans throng MCG for 2nd Test
PICS: Indian fans throng MCG for 2nd Test
Hardik turns Santa
Hardik turns Santa
Boxing Day Test: How India plans to bat on Day 2
Boxing Day Test: How India plans to bat on Day 2
Central Vista: These 2 buildings are first to be razed
Central Vista: These 2 buildings are first to be razed
Oli govt recommends summoning upper house on Jan 1
Oli govt recommends summoning upper house on Jan 1
John le Carré's matchless legacy
John le Carré's matchless legacy

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

PICS: Australia vs India Second Test, Day 1

PICS: Australia vs India Second Test, Day 1

India send Australia crashing on Day 1 of 2nd Test

India send Australia crashing on Day 1 of 2nd Test

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use