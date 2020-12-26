PICS: Indian fans throng MCG for 2nd Test

Last updated on: December 26, 2020 10:02 IST

Check out the early reaction of fans on Day 1 of the second Test between Australia and India at the MCG.

IMAGE: Indian fans show their support outside the Melbourne Cricket Ground during Day 1 of the second Test between Australia and India, on Saturday. Photograph: Kelly Defina/Getty Images

Fans returned to the Melbourne Cricket Ground for the first time in 292 days to witness the iconic Boxing Day second Test between Australia and India.

Needless to say, Indians outnumbered those from the host country.

IMAGE: Indian fans come up with an impromptu gig before entering the MCG. Photograph: Kelly Defina/Getty Images

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah got them shouting immediately, dismissing opener Joe Burns for a duck.

The cheering grew louder after Ravichandran Ashwin grabbed two wickets, one of them Steve Smith for his first duck in four years, as India dominated the opening session.

IMAGE: A 'Rapid Response' team gives away masks to fans. Photograph: Kelly Defina/Getty Images

Australia were unchanged from the Adelaide Test, but India made four changes, including two debutants in Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj.

Gill replaced opening batsman Prithvi Shaw, with paceman Siraj replacing the injured Mohammed Shami. Rishab Pant came in for wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha, while Ravindra Jadeja was recalled as a slow bowling option.

The match is India's 100th in the traditional format against Australia.

The two countries first played a Test series in 1947-48. Australia won 43 of the 99 Tests played thus far while India emerged victorious on 28 occasions. Twenty-seven fixtures were drawn affairs and one match was tied.

IMAGE: India's National anthem is sung before the start of the Test. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

India won three of the 13 Boxing Day Tests played between the countries, while Australia won eight and two were drawn.

The last time around, in 2018, India registered a 137-run victory.

IMAGE: A general view of spectators in the stands. Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

India trail the ongoing four-match Test series after losing the first day/night match by eight wickets.

The visitors suffered the embarrassment of scoring their lowest Test innings score of 36 in their second essay.