News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » PIX: Dean Jones remembered during Boxing Day Test

PIX: Dean Jones remembered during Boxing Day Test

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
December 26, 2020 13:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Dean Jones' daughter Augusta Jones kisses her late fathers' Baggy Green during a ceremony on day one of the second Test match between Australia and India at Melbourne Cricket Ground, on Saturday. Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

More than three months after his death, Dean Jones was paid another tribute at his home ground at the Melbourne Cricket Ground by Indian and Australian players, who were joined by his wife, daughters and the legendary Allan Border in remembering the effervescent former player on Saturday.

 

Jones' family and former Australia captain Border participated in the farewell during the tea break of the ongoing second Test.

Border, Jones' wife Jane, and daughters -- Augusta and Phoebe -- took a long walk from the boundary of the Melbourne Cricket Ground to the centre, carrying his baggy green, sunglasses and Kookaburra bat and laid the items to rest on the stumps at the Great Southern Stand end of the ground.

Later, 12th men from both sides -- KL Rahul (India) and James Pattinson (Australia) -- collected the items and rested them on a seat by the boundary.

The gesture was applauded by the 30,000 spectators present at the MCG.

Jones, 59, was doing the commentary for the ongoing IPL for official broadcasters Star Sports, when he suffered a massive heart attack in Mumbai in September.

Former Australian cricketer Brett Lee, who was with Jones during his final hours had tried to revive him, but could not.

"It's quite fitting the tribute was done during Australia vs India. He's loved over there," Lee told Fox Sports.

Earlier after winning the toss, Australia skipper Tim Paine led from the front with with a number of players entering the MCG wearing zinc on their bottom lips, a look that Jones was famous for.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
PICS: Indian fans throng MCG for 2nd Test
PICS: Indian fans throng MCG for 2nd Test
Hardik turns Santa
Hardik turns Santa
John Edrich, Robin Jackman pass into the ages
John Edrich, Robin Jackman pass into the ages
India send Australia crashing on Day 1 of 2nd Test
India send Australia crashing on Day 1 of 2nd Test
Rajinikanth progressing well, BP still high: Hospital
Rajinikanth progressing well, BP still high: Hospital
PICS: Australia vs India Second Test, Day 1
PICS: Australia vs India Second Test, Day 1
India to become 5th largest economy in 2025
India to become 5th largest economy in 2025

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

India send Australia crashing on Day 1 of 2nd Test

India send Australia crashing on Day 1 of 2nd Test

PICS: Australia vs India Second Test, Day 1

PICS: Australia vs India Second Test, Day 1

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use