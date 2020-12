December 26, 2020 06:14 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hardik Pandya/Instagram

After anchoring India to a morale boosting victory in the T20 series against Australia, Hardik Pandya returned to India to play a dad's role with heartwarming gusto.

On Christmas Day, Hardik posted pictures with Natasa Stankovic and son Agastya.

While Natasa -- who is no doubt missing a snowy Xmas in her native Serbia -- wore a shimmery jumpsuit, the father-son twinned in Santa Claus outfits.

'My boy's first Christmas,' Hardik declared proudly.