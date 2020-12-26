PICS: Australia vs India Second Test, Day 1

December 26, 2020 07:44 IST

Images from Day 1 of the second Test between Australia and India, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, on Saturday.

IMAGE: India's Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates taking the wicket of Australia's Steve Smith during Day 1 of the second Test, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, on Saturday. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Ravichandran Ashwin's double strike helped India reduce Australia to 65 for 3 after the opening session of the Boxing Day second Test, in Melbourne, on Saturday.

Skipper Ajinkya Rahane made some impressive captaincy moves which enabled India gain the upper hand on a track that offered turn and bounce in the first session.

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah is congratulated by his India teammates after dismissing Joe Burns. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Jasprit Bumrah (1-7 in 8 overs) struck for the visitors in the fifth over, removing Joe Burns for a duck, as the batsman nicked a delivery that moved a bit after hitting the seam to Rishabh Pant behind the stumps.

Introduced into the attack in the 11th over, Ashwin struck in his second over as Matthew Wade (30 off 39) went for a glory shot over square-leg, only to get a top-edge which was caught by Ravindra Jadeja despite a collision with onrushing debutant Shubman Gill.

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja collides with teammate Shubman Gill as he takes the catch to dismiss Matthew Wade. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

An over later, Ashwin (2-17 in 9 overs) was again on the money, this time accounting for Steve Smith (0), who got one that was tossed up. The former Australia skipper tried to glance to glanc, only to find new vice-captain Cheteshwar Pujara pouch it at leg gully.

IMAGE: Steve Smith reacts after being caught by Cheteshwar Pujara. Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

At the break, Marnus Labuschagne was batting on 28 in the company of Travis Head (4 not out).

Labuschagne did hit some good shots but also looked a bit edgy in between. He survived a leg before decision when Ashwin trapped him with flight but the Umpires’ review showed that the ball was missing the stumps.