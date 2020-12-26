News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » PICS: Australia vs India Second Test, Day 1

PICS: Australia vs India Second Test, Day 1

December 26, 2020 07:44 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Images from Day 1 of the second Test between Australia and India, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, on Saturday. 

India's Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates taking the wicket of Australia's Steve Smith during Day 1 of the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday.

IMAGE: India's Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates taking the wicket of Australia's Steve Smith during Day 1 of the second Test, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, on Saturday. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Ravichandran Ashwin's double strike helped India reduce Australia to 65 for 3 after the opening session of the Boxing Day second Test, in Melbourne, on Saturday.

 

Skipper Ajinkya Rahane made some impressive captaincy moves which enabled India gain the upper hand on a track that offered turn and bounce in the first session.

Jasprit Bumrah celebrates dismissing Joe Burns.

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah is congratulated by his India teammates after dismissing Joe Burns. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Jasprit Bumrah (1-7 in 8 overs) struck for the visitors in the fifth over, removing Joe Burns for a duck, as the batsman nicked a delivery that moved a bit after hitting the seam to Rishabh Pant behind the stumps.

Introduced into the attack in the 11th over, Ashwin struck in his second over as Matthew Wade (30 off 39) went for a glory shot over square-leg, only to get a top-edge which  was caught by Ravindra Jadeja despite a collision with onrushing debutant Shubman Gill.

Ravindra Jadeja collides with teammate Shubman Gill as he takes the catch to dismiss Matthew Wade.

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja collides with teammate Shubman Gill as he takes the catch to dismiss Matthew Wade. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

An over later, Ashwin (2-17 in 9 overs) was again on the money, this time accounting for Steve Smith (0), who got one that was tossed up. The former Australia skipper tried to glance to glanc, only to find new vice-captain Cheteshwar Pujara pouch it at leg gully.

Steve Smith reacts after being caught by Cheteshwar Pujara.

IMAGE: Steve Smith reacts after being caught by Cheteshwar Pujara. Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

At the break, Marnus Labuschagne was batting on 28 in the company of Travis Head (4 not out).

Labuschagne did hit some good shots but also looked a bit edgy in between. He survived a leg before decision when Ashwin trapped him with flight but the Umpires’ review showed that the ball was missing the stumps.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Mayank Agarwal recalls Test debut at MCG
Mayank Agarwal recalls Test debut at MCG
'Why Rahul wasn't picked for Boxing Day Test?'
'Why Rahul wasn't picked for Boxing Day Test?'
Rahul and Athiya: Hearts and flowers time
Rahul and Athiya: Hearts and flowers time
Turning waste into fashion
Turning waste into fashion
What Franklin 'No' vote will mean
What Franklin 'No' vote will mean
Hardik turns Santa
Hardik turns Santa
Dry run for Covid inoculation next week
Dry run for Covid inoculation next week

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

'Indian team has been unfair to both Saha and Pant'

'Indian team has been unfair to both Saha and Pant'

Hardik turns Santa

Hardik turns Santa

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use