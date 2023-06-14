News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Shubman Gill meets Man City's Haaland, de Bryune

Shubman Gill meets Man City's Haaland, de Bryune

By REDIFF CRICKET
June 14, 2023 09:38 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Shubman Gill with Kevin de Bruyne. Photograph: Shubman Gill/Instagram
 

Shubman Gill took some time off after the World Test Championship final to meet some of Manchester City's treble winning stars during their open-top bus parade in Manchester on Monday.

Gill posted pictures on social media with City's midfielder Kevin de Bruyne and striker Erling Haaland.

'Congratulations @kevindebruyne and @erling.haaland for winning the treble', Gill posted on Instagram.

IMAGE: Shubman Gill with Erling Haaland. Photograph: Shubman Gill/Instagram

Yuvraj Singh was quick to needle Gill, saying, 'I thought u were a psg fan?'

Maybe, Yuvi, Virat Kohli converted Gill after they watched Man City beat your team Manchester United in the FA Cup final.

REDIFF CRICKET
