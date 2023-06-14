Shubman Gill meets Man City's Haaland, de Bryune

Shubman Gill took some time off after the World Test Championship final to meet some of Manchester City's treble winning stars during their open-top bus parade in Manchester on Monday.
Gill posted pictures on social media with City's midfielder Kevin de Bruyne and striker Erling Haaland.
'Congratulations @kevindebruyne and @erling.haaland for winning the treble', Gill posted on Instagram.
Yuvraj Singh was quick to needle Gill, saying, 'I thought u were a psg fan?'
Maybe, Yuvi, Virat Kohli converted Gill after they watched Man City beat your team Manchester United in the FA Cup final.