News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Kohli, Gill, SKY Enjoy FA Club Final

Kohli, Gill, SKY Enjoy FA Club Final

By REDIFF SPORTS
June 05, 2023 09:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma and Shubman Gill at Wembley. Photograph: Twitter

Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav took a break from practice to watch the the FA Cup Final between Manchester City and Manchester United on Saturday, June 3, 2023.

Kohli and Man City Manager Pep Guardiola have a mutual admiration club, so it wasn't a surprise to see the batting star at the game.

Wembley was packed with football royalty, notably Manchester United's former manager Sir Alex Ferguson and the Man U player who he once threw a shoe at -- the one and only David Beckham accompanied by eldest son Brooklyn.

Kohli, who was spotted with a Man City jersey flung from his shoulders, was surely a happy man with City inching closer to their treble with a 2-1 win over United on Saturday.

As City lifted the trophy, William, prince of Wales, presented the medals in front of a packed stadium in London.

 

IMAGE: King Kohli with a Man City jersey. Photograph: Twitter

 

IMAGE: Sir Alex Ferguson, who the cameras caught shaking his head at Man U's tactics during the first half, and Mike Summerbee. Photograph: Clive Rose/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: From one legendary manager to another: Sir Alex congratulates Pep Guardiola. Photograph: Carl Recine/Reuters

 

IMAGE: David Beckham looks dejected as United lose to City. Photograph: Screengrab/Twitter

 

IMAGE: Manchester City's Jack Grealish -- whose handball gave Man U a penalty and its only goal -- with ITV Presenter Laura Woods after winning the FA Cup. Photograph: Carl Recine/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Prince William congratulates Pep Guardiola for Manchester City's FA Cup triumph. Photograph: Clive Rose/Getty Images

IMAGE: Yuvraj Singh -- with a Manchester United badge on his sleeve -- was in the house! Photograph: Twitter
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF SPORTS
COMMENT
Print this article
City close in on treble with win over United!
City close in on treble with win over United!
India's Borgohain beats Jamaicans to win sprint double
India's Borgohain beats Jamaicans to win sprint double
Let's make it a treble, Guardiola urges City players
Let's make it a treble, Guardiola urges City players
Meet IAF's First Agniveers!
Meet IAF's First Agniveers!
Like Priyanka's RED HOT Avatar?
Like Priyanka's RED HOT Avatar?
'Free man' Ibrahimovic ends 14-year-long career
'Free man' Ibrahimovic ends 14-year-long career
Guess Which IPL Star Is in The Maldives?
Guess Which IPL Star Is in The Maldives?

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

Club confirms Messi's adventure with PSG will end

Club confirms Messi's adventure with PSG will end

Kane unveils how AI revolutionises injury prevention

Kane unveils how AI revolutionises injury prevention

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances