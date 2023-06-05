Kohli, Gill, SKY Enjoy FA Club Final

IMAGE: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma and Shubman Gill at Wembley. Photograph: Twitter

Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav took a break from practice to watch the the FA Cup Final between Manchester City and Manchester United on Saturday, June 3, 2023.

Kohli and Man City Manager Pep Guardiola have a mutual admiration club, so it wasn't a surprise to see the batting star at the game.

Wembley was packed with football royalty, notably Manchester United's former manager Sir Alex Ferguson and the Man U player who he once threw a shoe at -- the one and only David Beckham accompanied by eldest son Brooklyn.

Kohli, who was spotted with a Man City jersey flung from his shoulders, was surely a happy man with City inching closer to their treble with a 2-1 win over United on Saturday.

As City lifted the trophy, William, prince of Wales, presented the medals in front of a packed stadium in London.

IMAGE: King Kohli with a Man City jersey. Photograph: Twitter

IMAGE: Sir Alex Ferguson, who the cameras caught shaking his head at Man U's tactics during the first half, and Mike Summerbee. Photograph: Clive Rose/Getty Images

IMAGE: From one legendary manager to another: Sir Alex congratulates Pep Guardiola. Photograph: Carl Recine/Reuters

IMAGE: David Beckham looks dejected as United lose to City. Photograph: Screengrab/Twitter

IMAGE: Manchester City's Jack Grealish -- whose handball gave Man U a penalty and its only goal -- with ITV Presenter Laura Woods after winning the FA Cup. Photograph: Carl Recine/Reuters

IMAGE: Prince William congratulates Pep Guardiola for Manchester City's FA Cup triumph. Photograph: Clive Rose/Getty Images