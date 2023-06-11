News
Rediff.com  » Sports » PIX: Terrific Treble! Man City crowned champs

PIX: Terrific Treble! Man City crowned champs

June 11, 2023 02:50 IST
IMAGE: Pep Guardiola embraces Erling Haaland as Manchester City clinched the Champions League title to complete their treble. Photograph:  Lars Baron/Getty Images

Manchester City completed a sensational season by beating Inter Milan 1-0 to win the Champions League for the first time on a Saturday night of frayed nerves at the Ataturk Stadium.

Spanish midfielder Rodri's 68th-minute goal settled a cagey contest that a far-from-fluent City dominated but they never looked comfortable against the three-time winners.

 

IMAGE: Rodri celebrates after scoring Manchester City’s first goal. Photograph: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Inter almost levelled at the death when a point-blank header by substitute Romelu Lukaku was saved by Ederson.

It completed a treble for City, making them only the second English club to complete it after Manchester United also won the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League in 1999.

IMAGE: Nathan Ake celebrates with teammate Manuel Akanji. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images

City manager Pep Guardiola has now won the Champions League three times and took his trophy count with City to 12.

IMAGE: Manchester City players and staff celebrate. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
