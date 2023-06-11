PIX: Terrific Treble! Man City crowned champs

IMAGE: Pep Guardiola embraces Erling Haaland as Manchester City clinched the Champions League title to complete their treble. Photograph: Lars Baron/Getty Images

Manchester City completed a sensational season by beating Inter Milan 1-0 to win the Champions League for the first time on a Saturday night of frayed nerves at the Ataturk Stadium.

Spanish midfielder Rodri's 68th-minute goal settled a cagey contest that a far-from-fluent City dominated but they never looked comfortable against the three-time winners.

IMAGE: Rodri celebrates after scoring Manchester City’s first goal. Photograph: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Inter almost levelled at the death when a point-blank header by substitute Romelu Lukaku was saved by Ederson.

It completed a treble for City, making them only the second English club to complete it after Manchester United also won the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League in 1999.

IMAGE: Nathan Ake celebrates with teammate Manuel Akanji. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images

City manager Pep Guardiola has now won the Champions League three times and took his trophy count with City to 12.