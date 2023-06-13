News
Rediff.com  » Sports » SEE PIX! Fans throng to Man City's rain-soaked victory parade

SEE PIX! Fans throng to Man City's rain-soaked victory parade

June 13, 2023 20:01 IST
IMAGE: Treble winners Man City celebrate on the podium during their victory parade. Photograph: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Even a thunderstorm could not dent Manchester City's rousing victory parade on Monday as the players and manager Pep Guardiola celebrated completing the long-awaited treble after winning the Champions League trophy over the weekend.

City players soaked their already drenched fans with champagne during the delayed open-top bus parade that marked the club's most successful season -- when they followed their victorious runs in the FA Cup and Premier League with a 1-0 win over Inter Milan that secured them their first European Cup title.

The blue side of Manchester were all euphoric as the team and fans also celebrated becoming only the second English club to win the treble, equalling the 1999 milestone of their fierce rivals Manchester United.

 

"What a parade, what an afternoon, it had to be the best parade with this rain, otherwise is not Manchester. We don't want sunshine," said Premier League manager of the year Guardiola in front of thousands of fans.

IMAGE: Man City manager Pep Guardiola all smiles on the podium. Photograph: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Kyle Walker, Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan, who scored twice against United to claim the FA Cup title nine days ago, each showed off one of the trophies they won.

"Basically for the past 24 hours, I've had the best day and night. To be fair, I don't think I've slept," said Grealish before Kalvin Phillips poured some alcohol into his mouth.

As the players left the stage, the celebrations seemed far from over for the City fans who were ready to party on long into the night.

IMAGE: Man City players on an open-top bus during the victory parade. Photograph: Jan Kruger/Getty Images

IMAGE: Ederson poses for the shutterbugs . Photograph: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

IMAGE: Manchester City fans raise inflatable bananas as they celebrates in St Peter's Square. Photograph: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

IMAGE: Jack Grealish strikes a pose with the Champions League trophy. Photograph: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

IMAGE: Kylian Mbappe, Zlatan Ibrahimovich greet each other as they arrive for the French Open final. Photograph: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

IMAGE: Kalvin Phillips pours Grey Goose into the mouth of Jack Grealish as Kyle Walker looks on! Photograph: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

IMAGE: John Stones with the UEFA Champions League Trophy on stage in St Peter's Square. Photograph: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

IMAGE: Manchester City players celebrate during the victory parade. Photograph: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

IMAGE: City fans celebrate in the rain! Photograph: George Wood/Getty Images

IMAGE: Man City fans cheer on during the victory parade. Photograph: George Wood/Getty Images
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
