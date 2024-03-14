Shubman Gill has the potential to be a 'superstar': Ashwin

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin highlighted Shubman Gill’s initial struggles while fielding at short mid-wicket, a position typically occupied by Virat Kohli. Photograph: BCCI

Team India's young star, Shubman Gill, silenced his doubters with a noteworthy performance in the recent Test series against England.

Initially replacing Cheteshwar Pujara at number 3, Gill's batting faced criticism due to a string of low scores.

However, his determination extended beyond batting. Veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, Gill's teammate throughout the series, highlighted the youngster's initial struggles while fielding at short mid-wicket, a position typically occupied by Virat Kohli.

“Short mid-wicket is Virat Kohli’s position. It is very difficult to replace him. Virat and (Suresh) Raina. (Shubman) Gill started off there in the first Test, and he looked very uncomfortable. By the final Test, he got it. He also took a catch of (Ben) Duckett in covers. It shows that he wants to improve his game on a day-to-day basis, and he’s working on it,” Ashwin acknowledged in his YouTube video.

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin stressed that Shubman Gill is poised to become the 'next superstar' in Indian cricket. Photograph: BCCI

This growth mindset, according to Ashwin, is a testament to Gill's potential. "He has overcome challenges and technical issues, emerging stronger," Ashwin said, comparing Gill's journey to gold being refined by fire.

Praising Gill's resilience, Ashwin stated, "People questioned his place, but he bounced back. This ability to handle pressure is a sign of a future superstar, and massive applause is due."