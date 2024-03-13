'Would burn my hands trying to flip roomali rotis': Birthday boy Siraj opens up on early struggles

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj opened up on his early struggles. Photograph: Mohammed Siraj/X

Indian speedster Mohammed Siraj is celebrating his 30th birthday and marking the special day, the right-arm seamer took fans on a tour of his hometown.

While giving fans a glimpse into where it all began, Siraj revealed how he was planning to quit cricket before making his international debut.

In a video posted by BCCI on their social media handle X, Siraj showed fans the pitch where it all began and his favourite hangout spots.

Talking about how he considered quitting the sport, Siraj, who still believes the ground Eidgah brings him peace, said, “In 2019-20 I had thought I am giving myself this last year and after that, I will leave the game for good.

“As soon as I land in Hyderabad, my first thought is that I will go home. After home, I will go to Eidgah. Wherever in the world I go. I don't get so much peace anywhere, to be honest. Whenever I go there, I get so much peace," said Siraj.

SEE: Ringing in his 30th birthday, Siraj turned the clock back to his early days. Video: BCCI/X

The 30-year-old opened up on how he used to work as a caterer to support his father, who drove an autorickshaw and was the main breadwinner of the final.

“I used to go to do a catering job. My family members used to say that son, please study. I liked playing cricket very much because we used to live on rent also.

“My dad was the only earning member in the house. If I got a hundred or two hundred rupees, I was happy with it. I used to give 100 or 150 rupees at home and keep 50 for myself.

“My hands would burn as I had to flip roomali roti. But that's ok. I have reached here after having my fair share of struggles," the pacer added.