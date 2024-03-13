Anderson spills the beans on war of words with Gill

IMAGE: James Anderson opened up on his words exchange with Shubman Gill during the fifth Test in Dharamsala. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Legendary England pacer James Anderson on Tuesday revealed what he said to star Indian batter Shubman Gill in their exchange of words during the fifth and final Test between both sides at Dharamsala.

On Day three of the match, England's ageless pace wonder Anderson had become the first pacer ever to reach 700 Test wickets. One of his two victims during India's first innings was Gill, who had scored a fine century, concluding what could be a breakthrough Test series after a string of low scores on a high.

Just before Gill had reached his century, he exchanged some words with the 41-year-old pacer.

When asked in the post-day press conference, Gill had said as quoted by Wisden on his exchange with Anderson, " I think it would be better for both of us to keep that chat in private."

‘I said something like…’

Now, Anderson has spilled the beans. Talking on BBC Tailenders Podcast as quoted by ESPNCricinfo, Anderson revealed that he taunted Gill about his overseas Test record.

"I said something to him like, 'Do you get any runs outside India?' and he said, 'It's time to retire. Then two balls later, I got him out," said Anderson.

In 10 Tests away from home, Gill has scored 556 runs at an average of 32.70, with a century and two fifties. His best score is 110. Gill's record in India though is much superior, scoring 869 runs in 13 Tests at an average of 41.38, with three centuries and four fifties in 23 innings. His best score is 128.

Gill had a fine series with the bat, ending as the second-highest run-getter with 452 runs in nine innings at an average of 56.5, with two centuries and two fifties. His best score was 110.

Anderson also reflected on his 700th Test wicket, saying that it was nice to do at the picturesque venue of Dharamsala with his father around. But it would have been better had they won the series. He said however that he enjoyed the tour a lot. He also said that he does not play cricket for milestones and winning gives him a "bigger buzz".

"It was a nice moment and nice to do it (take 700th wicket) at a picturesque ground. My dad was here so we had a drink, which was nice. He was more excited than I was," said Anderson.

"Maybe I would have felt more excited if we had have won the Test or the series. It has been a long series, and I do not know how I feel."

‘I don’t play to get milestones’

"I don't get anything out of that (about milestones and whether someone will touch his record). I do not get anything out of what other people say. That is not why I play cricket.

“I do not play cricket to get the milestones. I want to win games. I love playing for a team and that is when I get the biggest buzz.

"That is why I'm probably a little bit flat now, because we have lost 4-1 in this series. But I enjoyed this tour," he concluded.