ICC Rankings: Ashwin regains top spot, Jaiswal continues meteoric rise

IMAGE: India's Ravichandran Ashwin acknowledges the fans and celebrates his five-wicket-haul with teammates after taking the wicket of England's Ben Foakes on Day 3 of the 5th Test at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala. Photograph: BCCI

Ravichandran Ashwin celebrated a remarkable return to the pinnacle of the ICC Men's Test Bowling Rankings. His phenomenal nine-wicket haul in his 100th Test against England secured him the top spot, displacing teammate Jasprit Bumrah. This marks Ashwin's sixth reign at the top, solidifying his position as a global bowling force.

The rankings update brings further cheer to the Indian camp. Player of the Match Kuldeep Yadav's exceptional performance has seen him climb a staggering 15 positions to a career-best 16th. Captain Rohit Sharma (up 5 to 6th) and young opener Shubman Gill (up 11 to 20th) have also made significant strides.

Meanwhile, Player of the Series Yashasvi Jaiswal continues his meteoric rise. His crucial half-century propelled him two spots to 8th. Notably, Jaiswal boasts an impressive 740 rating points after just nine Tests, placing him behind only legendary Australians Don Bradman (752) and Mike Hussey (741) for most points after such a short period.

England players Zak Crawley and Jonny Bairstow have moved up a slot each in the batting rankings while spinner Shoaib Bashir has progressed 11 places to 71st position.

Australia completed a 2-0 series win over New Zealand in Christchurch to take second place behind India in the WTC table and Alex Carey’s match-winning 98 not out sees him go up from 50th to 38th.

Fast bowler Josh Hazlewood continued his fine run to finish with six wickets in the match, including a five-for, to make it 35 wickets at 15.31 for the season and moved to second position behind Ashwin.

That equals his best-ever position in the rankings, which he first achieved in February 2017. Despite a peak bowling rating of 864 – achieved in March 2017 – Hazlewood has never been in top spot. Only Kapil Dev (877), Ryan Harris (870), Courtney Walsh (868) and Rangana Herath (866) have had higher peaks without ever reaching number one position.

Matt Henry’s superb first innings figures of seven for 67 helped him advance six places to 12th and over the 700-point mark for the first time in his career. He is also up to sixth among all-rounders.

Australian Mitchell Marsh (up eight places to 55th) and New Zealand players Tom Latham (up six places 35th) and Rachin Ravindra (up 10 places to 66th) are others to move up the batting rankings.